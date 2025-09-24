LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump believes Ukraine will be back to its "original form" with EU, NATO support after meeting with Zelenskyy

Trump believes Ukraine will be back to its "original form" with EU, NATO support after meeting with Zelenskyy

Trump believes Ukraine will be back to its "original form" with EU, NATO support after meeting with Zelenskyy

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 13:42:07 IST

New York [US], September 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump expressed strong optimism about Ukraine reclaiming its pre-war borders from Russia with robust support from the European Union and NATO, following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

In a detailed post on Truth Social on Tuesday (local time), Trump described Russia as a “paper tiger” claiming to be bogged down by economic woes after three and a half years of conflict, urging Ukraine to seize the moment to “fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form.”

“After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” Trump wrote, emphasising the potential for restoring “the original Borders from where this War started.”

He attributed Russia’s prolonged struggle to its inefficiencies, calling the prolonged conflict a strategic failure.

“Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win. This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like ‘a paper tiger’,” the post read.

Trump highlighted the mounting economic pressures on Russia, including gasoline shortages and a war economy draining resources.

“When the people living in Moscow, and all of the Great Cities, Towns, and Districts all throughout Russia, find out what is really going on with this War… Ukraine would be able to take back their Country in its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further than that! Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act,” he added, praising Ukraine’s “Great Spirit” and resilience.

The US President affirmed continued American support through weapons supplies to NATO, noting, “We will continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them.”

The remarks come shortly after Trump’s meeting with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the UNGA.

According to Al Jazeera, Russia currently occupies roughly one-fifth of Ukraine’s territory, around 114,500 square kilometres.

The active combat front extends approximately 1,000 kilometres through the regions of Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson. Within Zaporizhia and Kherson, Russia controls about 75 per cent of the territory.

In addition, Russian forces hold small portions of the Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. In the Sumy and Kharkiv areas, about 400 square kilometres remain under Russian control, while in Dnipropetrovsk, a small section near the border is occupied, Al Jazeera reported.

In the Donbas region, composed of Luhansk and Donetsk, Russia controls around 46,570 square kilometres or approximately 88 per cent. This includes nearly all of Luhansk and about three-quarters of Donetsk.

Ukraine still retains control over around 6,600 square kilometres of Donbas. However, Russian forces have intensified operations in Donetsk, targeting the last major Ukrainian-held cities as part of their push to secure what is often referred to as the “fortress belt”. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: conflicteconomic-pressureEUmilitary-supportnatorussiastrategic-failuretrumpukraineUNGAwarZelenskyy

RELATED News

UN Escalator Malfunction At Donald Trump & Melania Trump’s Arrival: Who Stopped It? Shocking Details Revealed
TAS facility to further enhance India-Morocco defence, defence industrial cooperation: Indian envoy to Morocco
Both India, US-based firms raised concerns on sufficient availability of talent: Dhruva Jaishankar on H-1B fee hike
Super Typhoon Ragasa Latest: Taiwan Lake Overflow Kills 14, 124 Missing As China And Hong Kong Brace For Landfall
Zelenskyy says, India "mostly" with Ukraine on Kyiv's conflict with Russia

LATEST NEWS

‘5000 Mein Degi’: Agra Teacher Openly Harasses Woman In Public, Threatens Her With Gun, Cops Arrest Him Within…
BMW Accident Case: Patiala House Court Directs Delhi Police To Produce CCTV Evidence, Next Hearing On Sept 25
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Film Sees Slight Growth, Crosses Rs 65 Crore Mark
Poonam Pandey Dropped From Delhi’s Lav Kush Ramleela After Protests
Delhi’s Inter-State Bus Service Roars Back To Life: CM Rekha Gupta Launches AC Buses with Digital Payments
SIMC Pune Announces MBA (CM) Admissions Open via SNAP 2025
Canada Super 60 names Women's Trophy after cricketing legend Mel Jones
Punjab Viral Video: Man Slaps Two Men, Punishes Them For Spitting Gutka On Road But What Happened Next Will SHOCK You
Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is Doing Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Chamchagiri,’ Recalls His Brother Was Never Fired From Tere Naam
{LIVE} Shillong Teer Result Today 24.09.2025: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
Trump believes Ukraine will be back to its "original form" with EU, NATO support after meeting with Zelenskyy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump believes Ukraine will be back to its "original form" with EU, NATO support after meeting with Zelenskyy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump believes Ukraine will be back to its "original form" with EU, NATO support after meeting with Zelenskyy
Trump believes Ukraine will be back to its "original form" with EU, NATO support after meeting with Zelenskyy
Trump believes Ukraine will be back to its "original form" with EU, NATO support after meeting with Zelenskyy
Trump believes Ukraine will be back to its "original form" with EU, NATO support after meeting with Zelenskyy

QUICK LINKS