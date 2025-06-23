Trump Claims Iran Provided Advance Warning of Missile Attacks on US Base in Qatar

President Donald Trump stated that Iran gave prior warning before it launched a missile strike on a US air base in Qatar on Monday.

“I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured,” Trump shared on social media.

He also said he hoped the missile strike would mark the end of Iran’s retaliation for the recent US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

“Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their ‘system,’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE,” he added.

Iran Targets US Bases in Qatar and Iraq

A major escalation unfolded in the Middle East on Monday after Iran reportedly launched multiple missiles targeting US military installations in Qatar and Iraq. This included Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar-the largest US military installation in the region-according to a CNN report.

The attack came in response to US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities carried out early Sunday. Two officials familiar with the situation confirmed to CNN that the US is tracking multiple missiles launched from Iran.

A White House official confirmed that US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine are monitoring the situation from the Situation Room.

Iranian Media Announces ‘Operation Basharat al-Fath’

Iran’s state TV reported that it had begun an operation against a US base in Qatar. Samaa TV, citing Iranian state television, referred to the missile offensive as Operation Basharat al-Fath.

As missiles were launched toward both Qatar and Iraq, US personnel at the embassies in Qatar and Bahrain were told to take “duck and cover” precautions, CNN reported.

In light of the escalating threat, the Qatari foreign ministry posted on X that it had temporarily shut down its airspace.

US and Regional Embassies on High Alert

The situation triggered immediate security measures across the Gulf. The US Embassy in Doha issued an alert advising American citizens to remain in secure shelters until further notice.

This follows Iran’s official statement promising retaliation against US military actions. The security climate across the region remains tense as governments respond to the evolving crisis.

Israeli Strikes on IRGC and Internal Security Forces

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Air Force carried out targeted strikes on command centres and strategic assets of Iran’s Internal Security Forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Tehran, according to a statement from the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

The operation included strikes on the Basij headquarters-an armed wing of the IRGC tasked with enforcing Islamic law and maintaining regime control. The Alborz Corps, responsible for securing cities in the Tehran District, was also targeted.

Additionally, the Intelligence and General Security Police came under attack. The IDF said these command centres play a significant role in Iran’s military and internal control systems, and the strikes had weakened the regime’s enforcement capabilities.

Netanyahu: Israel Close to Achieving Strategic Goals

Following the airstrikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel is “very close” to reaching its strategic objectives in Iran. He claimed that Israeli operations had inflicted substantial damage on Iran’s ballistic missile program and nuclear infrastructure.

According to The Times of Israel, Netanyahu framed the strikes as a major success in weakening Iran’s military and nuclear ambitions.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Israel vs Iran War Live Updates: US Confirms Iran Missile Strike On Qatar Military Base