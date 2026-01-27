LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Trump Doesn't Want People Hurt Or Killed', Says White House After Fatal Minnesota Shooting, Criticises 'Violent Criminal Illegal Aliens'

‘Trump Doesn’t Want People Hurt Or Killed’, Says White House After Fatal Minnesota Shooting, Criticises ‘Violent Criminal Illegal Aliens’

Trump says he doesn’t want people hurt or killed, defends deporting violent criminal illegal aliens, after fatal federal shooting in Minnesota.

Trump says he doesn’t want people hurt or killed. (Photo: X)
Trump says he doesn’t want people hurt or killed. (Photo: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 27, 2026 01:31:57 IST

‘Trump Doesn’t Want People Hurt Or Killed’, Says White House After Fatal Minnesota Shooting, Criticises ‘Violent Criminal Illegal Aliens’

The White House said on Monday that President Donald Trump does not want to see people getting hurt or killed on US streets but will not back down from deporting what it called “violent criminal illegal aliens” from Minnesota.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt made the remarks after the killing of 37-year-old nurse Alex Pretti by federal officers sparked outrage. It was the second fatal shooting of a US citizen in Minnesota this month.

“Let’s be clear about the circumstances which led to that moment on Saturday. This tragedy occurred as a result of a deliberate and hostile resistance by Democrat leaders in Minnesota for weeks,” Leavitt said.

Video from the scene, verified by Reuters, contradicts the Trump administration’s account that immigration agents fired in self-defense after Pretti approached them with a handgun. Footage shows Pretti holding a phone — not a gun — as agents wrestle him to the ground. It also shows officers removing a firearm stored near his waistband after he was subdued, moments before they fatally shot him. Pretti was a licensed gun owner.

Leavitt said Trump “will never back down from his promise to deport violent criminal illegal aliens and make America safe again, and he welcomes all cooperation in that effort.”

Democratic leaders have fiercely opposed the Trump administration’s surge of immigration agents to Minnesota, which they have characterized as a lawless invasion that puts public safety at risk. Massive street protests have also been held in below-freezing temperatures.

Leavitt called on Minnesota political leaders to turn over illegal immigrants in jails to federal authorities, along with any illegal aliens with active warrants or known criminal histories for immediate deportation.

She said Trump wants Congress to immediately pass legislation ending policies that some cities have in providing sanctuary to undocumented border crossers.

(With Reuters Inputs)

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 1:30 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: alex prettihome-hero-pos-4minnesota shootingtrumpwhite house

Gujarat Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Set On Fire By Neighbours After Disagreement Over Sitting On A Porch Turns Ugly, Victim Succumbs To Burns In Hospital

‘Trump Doesn’t Want People Hurt Or Killed’, Says White House After Fatal Minnesota Shooting, Criticises ‘Violent Criminal Illegal Aliens’

QUICK LINKS