‘Trump Doesn’t Want People Hurt Or Killed’, Says White House After Fatal Minnesota Shooting, Criticises ‘Violent Criminal Illegal Aliens’

“Let’s be clear about the circumstances which led to that moment on Saturday. This tragedy occurred as a result of a deliberate and hostile resistance by Democrat leaders in Minnesota for weeks,” Leavitt said.

Video from the scene, verified by Reuters, contradicts the Trump administration’s account that immigration agents fired in self-defense after Pretti approached them with a handgun. Footage shows Pretti holding a phone — not a gun — as agents wrestle him to the ground. It also shows officers removing a firearm stored near his waistband after he was subdued, moments before they fatally shot him. Pretti was a licensed gun owner.

Leavitt said Trump “will never back down from his promise to deport violent criminal illegal aliens and make America safe again, and he welcomes all cooperation in that effort.”

Democratic leaders have fiercely opposed the Trump administration’s surge of immigration agents to Minnesota, which they have characterized as a lawless invasion that puts public safety at risk. Massive street protests have also been held in below-freezing temperatures.

Leavitt called on Minnesota political leaders to turn over illegal immigrants in jails to federal authorities, along with any illegal aliens with active warrants or known criminal histories for immediate deportation.

She said Trump wants Congress to immediately pass legislation ending policies that some cities have in providing sanctuary to undocumented border crossers.

(With Reuters Inputs)

ALSO READ: Will US-Iran War Start Soon? American Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln And Warships Enter Middle East Waters- What’s Brewing?