Home > World > Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside

US President Donald Trump confirmed the decision in the Oval Office and announced that world leaders will gather at the resort on December 14–15, 2026.

(Photo: ANI via Reuters)
(Photo: ANI via Reuters)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Last updated: September 6, 2025 03:41:26 IST

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the 2026 G20 summit will take place at his own Doral golf resort in Miami, Florida.

“Yeah, it’s going to be at Doral,” Trump confirmed, adding, “Everybody wants it there because it’s right next to the airport, it’s the best location, it’s beautiful.” 

2026 G20 Details

Trump confirmed the decision in the Oval Office and announced that world leaders will gather at the resort on December 14–15, 2026.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, viewed as a potential future nominee to lead the Federal Reserve, will serve as the summit’s point person.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will oversee the agenda, which Trump said will focus on “unleashing economic prosperity by limiting regulations, unlocking affordable energy and pioneering new technologies.”

According to the White House, Trump Doral will host the event “at-cost” and will not profit from State Department or foreign government spending.

Trump previously proposed hosting the 2020 G7 summit at the same resort but abandoned the plan after heavy criticism and ethics concerns. That year’s meeting was ultimately held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Inputs from CBS News)

ALSO READ: US Commerce Secretary Predicts India To Apologies and Seek Trade Deal Soon

Tags: 2026 G20 Summitdonald trumpMiami Resortus news

QUICK LINKS