Home > World > Trump Dodges Question on Underground Nuclear Tests – Says 'You'll Find Out Soon'

Trump Dodges Question on Underground Nuclear Tests – Says ‘You’ll Find Out Soon’

US President Donald Trump sparked controversy after evading a question on underground nuclear tests, hinting at renewed US nuclear ambitions with his cryptic response.

Trump Dodges Question on Underground Nuclear Tests – Says ‘You’ll Find Out Soon’

Published By: Vani Verma
Last updated: November 1, 2025 11:33:11 IST

Trump Dodges Question on Underground Nuclear Tests – Says ‘You’ll Find Out Soon’

Trump’s Remarks Create Worldwide Alarm

US President Donald Trump has recently foreshadowed a new round of underground nuclear testing in the United States. In a discussion with reporters on Air Force One, Trump was asked directly if the nation would resume underground nuclear testing, which has not been done by the US since 1992. He did not directly answer the question; but promised, “You’ll find out very soon. But we’re gonna do some testing, yeah. Other countries do it. If they’re gonna do it, we’re gonna do it. I’m not gonna say here”.​

Background: Why Now? 

Trump’s remarks come right before a summit with China President Xi Jinping in South Korea. He claimed that the rationale was based on increasing threats coming from nations like Russia and China. The US cannot simply stand idly by, according to Trump, in the face of threats and the expansion of their nuclear arsenal. Earlier, he ordered the Pentagon to conduct nuclear weapons testing “on an equal basis” as others, saying it was essential to strengthen the world’s strongest deterrent, and he also highlighted the US’s large nuclear stock.

What Did He Mean?

Trump did not commit to whether these tests would include underground detonations of nuclear devices, which is prohibited by a treaty that has existed for the United States since 1992, when nuclear explosive testing was banned as a treaty signing (Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, CTBT), although the United States has not ratified it. Everyone, experts and journalists, wanted details, and he said nothing specific, which didn’t help but encouraged speculation and concerns across the globe.

International and Domestic Response

Trump’s announcement alarmed many around the world, especially because after decades, only North Korea has carried out explosive testing and no other major nuclear power has done so. The only way to use them was either Russia or China shooting off a nuclear warhead, yet that only documented a weapon capable of carrying a nuclear warhead rather than an actual atomic detonation. Experts warn that completely restarting tests after decades may exacerbate arms competition leading to a new era of arms competition and increase the likelihood of conflict. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated testing would be a “responsible way” to create a renewal of testing them would be a “responsible way” to deter them if the statement that we would restart our tests amounted to an underground explosion, yet he offered no clarification on that comment.

Why Does It Matter?

The move is seen as a big change in US policy after over thirty years of restraint. Ending the moratorium on the testing of nuclear weapons, particularly underground tests, could lead to a nuclear arms race, as well as weakening long-standing nuclear treaties. America’s allies, as well as pro-disarmament groups, are watching closely to see what the US government’s next steps are, and with Trump’s vague comments we will all be left wondering what is next.

Disclaimer: This article provides an overview based on official statements and expert commentary—final decisions or concrete actions by the US government may change as new information emerges.

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 11:28 AM IST
