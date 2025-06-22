Trump Hints At Possible Regime Change In Iran Following US Strikes

Following the United States’ “massive precision” strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities on Saturday (local time), President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at the possibility of a “regime change” in the Islamic Republic, questioning the current leadership’s ability to revive the nation.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, “It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!”

In a separate Truth Social post, Trump hailed the military’s performance, stating, “The damage to the Nuclear sites in Iran is said to be “monumental.” The hits were hard and accurate. Great skill was shown by our military.”

“The GREAT B-2 pilots have just landed, safely, in Missouri. Thank you for a job well done!!! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!” he said in another post.

Operation Midnight Hammer Targets Nuclear Sites

Trump’s remarks came a day after the US launched Operation Midnight Hammer, targeting three of Iran’s key nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the success of the operation launched by the US in Iran on Sunday.

In a media briefing with Chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force General Dan Caine, Hegseth said that the US had successfully conducted precision strikes in Iran’s Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.

“Last night, on President Trump’s order, the US Central Command conducted a precision strike in the middle of the night against three nuclear facilities in Iran – Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz – in order to destroy or severely degrade Iran’s nuclear programme. As Chairman of the Joint Chiefs will demonstrate, it was an incredible and overwhelming success,” he said.

Hegseth Says Mission Crippled Iran’s Nuclear Program

Hegseth said that the orders from the US President and Commander-in-Chief were clear. They ‘obliterated’ Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

“The order we received from our Commander-in-Chief was focused, it was powerful, and it was clear. We devastated the Iranian nuclear program,” he said.

Hegseth said that the US did not target Iranian troops or civilians.

“But it’s worth noting that the operation did not target Iranian troops or the Iranian people,” he added.

Hegseth, however, noted that the operation was “not and has not been about regime change” in Iran but to create a setback to Iran’s nuclear ambitions, as reported by The Hill.

Iran Responds at UN Security Council

Speaking during an emergency session of the U.N. Security Council, Iran’s U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani condemned the US actions and warned they had been cautioned ahead of time.

“Iran had repeatedly warned the warmongering US regime to refrain from stumbling into this quagmire,” he said.

Iran Blames Israel, Slams Broken Diplomacy

Iravani accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pushing the US into conflict for his own interests, saying Netanyahu had convinced President Donald Trump to act on Israel’s behalf.

He claimed the US was doing the West’s “dirty work” and said Netanyahu had succeeded in “dragging the United States into yet another costly and baseless war.” He also described the airstrikes as “a clear and flagrant breach of international law.”

Iravani expressed frustration that the strikes came just as Iran’s foreign minister was engaged in diplomatic talks with European leaders.

“The United States decided to destroy that diplomacy,” he said. He questioned the sincerity of Western nations calling on Iran to resume nuclear talks.

“What conclusion can be drawn from this situation?” he asked.

Quoting the Iranian foreign minister, he said, “From the perspective of Western countries, Iran must ‘return to the negotiating table.’ But, as Iran’s foreign minister mentioned, ‘how can Iran return to something it never left – let alone.’”

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Iran Warns Of Response After US Airstrikes: ‘Timing, Nature and Scale’ To Be Decided By Military