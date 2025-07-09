LIVE TV
Trump Imposes 50% Tariffs On All Imports From Brazil Over Bolsonaro Trial

Trump Imposes 50% Tariffs On All Imports From Brazil Over Bolsonaro Trial

Trump threatens Brazil with a 50% tariff from August 1 over Bolsonaro’s trial, calling Lula’s legal actions a “witch hunt.” Unlike 21 other nations facing similar penalties, Brazil had a $6.8B trade surplus with the US. Trump urges Brazilian firms to shift production to America.

US President Donald Trump said he was planning to impose a 50% tax on goods made in Brazil
US President Donald Trump said he was planning to impose a 50% tax on goods made in Brazil

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 04:24:37 IST

US President Donald Trump has threatened Brazil with a hefty 50% tariff set to take effect August 1, according to a letter he sent to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

He posted the letter on Truth Social, accusing Lula of running a “Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!” in reference to legal action against right-wing ex-president Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro, who’s openly touted his friendship with Trump, is now on trial for allegedly trying to overturn Lula’s election.

Unlike the 21 other countries Trump targeted with similar letters this week, Brazil wasn’t previously facing “reciprocal” tariffs in April. Brazilian goods have been subject to at least a 10% tariff, which matches the rate Trump has applied to most other countries facing new trade penalties.

Also, in contrast to those 21 countries, the US had a $6.8 billion trade surplus with Brazil last year—meaning America sent more goods there than it brought in from Brazil.

This isn’t Trump’s first time using tariff threats to pressure other countries into changing domestic policies. Earlier this year, he aimed 25% tariffs at Colombia, threatening to double the rate if the country didn’t accept deportees from the US.

Colombia eventually complied, dodging the tariffs. Trump’s also slapped tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China, tying those penalties to their alleged roles in illegal migration and fentanyl trafficking into the US.

Despite his anger over Bolsonaro’s trial, Trump said in his letter that Brazil could avoid the new tariff—if Brazilian companies choose to build or manufacture products inside the United States. He’s made the same pitch to other countries’ leaders this week.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

