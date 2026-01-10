LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jacques Moretti boeing Caribbean Sea tanker latest india news donald trump ali khamenei BCB Jacques Moretti boeing Caribbean Sea tanker latest india news donald trump ali khamenei BCB Jacques Moretti boeing Caribbean Sea tanker latest india news donald trump ali khamenei BCB Jacques Moretti boeing Caribbean Sea tanker latest india news donald trump ali khamenei BCB
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jacques Moretti boeing Caribbean Sea tanker latest india news donald trump ali khamenei BCB Jacques Moretti boeing Caribbean Sea tanker latest india news donald trump ali khamenei BCB Jacques Moretti boeing Caribbean Sea tanker latest india news donald trump ali khamenei BCB Jacques Moretti boeing Caribbean Sea tanker latest india news donald trump ali khamenei BCB
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Indicates Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado May Nominate Him for Nobel Peace Prize

Trump Indicates Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado May Nominate Him for Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump says Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado may nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize, sparking global attention and debate over US-Venezuela political dynamics.

Trump Indicates Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado May Nominate Him for Nobel Peace Prize

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 10, 2026 03:51:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Indicates Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado May Nominate Him for Nobel Peace Prize

During a Fox News interview on January 9, 2026, with Sean Hannity, President Donald Trump indirectly hinted at accepting Venezuelan opposition figure María Corina Machado’s offer of her Nobel Peace Prize, which she was supposed to win in 2025. He referred to the prize as “a great honour.” Machado, the recipient of the award for her peaceful resistance against the regime of Nicolás Maduro and the opposition, was the one who suggested giving it to Trump as an expression of gratitude for the American troops’ participation in the replacement of Maduro, thus dedicating it to him and the people of Venezuela right after receiving it. 

You Might Be Interested In

 

Tense Backstory 

Notwithstanding her recognition, Trump had Machado being set aside during the temporary leadership following Maduro’s downfall, and he was really keen on Delcy Rodríguez instead, and expressed doubts about her support among the people, saying, “It would be tough for her to be the leader.” Sources indicate that Trump’s resentment towards her is due to her Nobel Prize; he has been constantly criticizing the committee for favoring “politics over peace” with the U.S., as aids claim that she would be ruling over the country had she refused it in favor of him. 

You Might Be Interested In

 

Meeting Ahead 

Trump has announced a Washington meeting next week, but instead of that, he has made it softer: “I look forward to saying hello.” Machado, living in exile since October 2025, on Fox reiterated her willingness to “share” the prize, representing Venezuelan gratitude, although Trump’s skepticism of her rule remains. 

 

Nobel Prize Drama 

The whole drama is an illustration of Trump’s prolonged and unrelenting quest for the honour; he has been complaining about the supervision of Norway, and at the same time, Machado’s proxy has been victorious in the 2024 elections. Critics accuse him of being petty; his allies, on the other hand, see it as a realist strategy that is tactical in the midst of the turmoil in Venezuela. 

 

Implications 

If the prize is awarded to Trump, it could contribute to the positive side of his political history even in the times of trade war, but at the same time, the Nobel Committee has a rule that does not allow such transfers, which could result in the most ironic situation. While the United States is in control of Venezuelan oil, it would be up to Machado’s move to either test the president’s magnanimity or to escalate the rivalry in the power struggle to be in charge of Caracas’ vacuum.

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 3:51 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: global political newsMaria Corina MachadoNobel nomination claimTrump Nobel Peace PrizeTrump statementUS Venezuela relationsVenezuelan opposition leader

RELATED News

Iran Protests Escalate as Security Forces Crack Down on Demonstrators

‘At Peak of Hubris’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Warns US President Trump, Triggers Global Attention

Pakistan Defence Minister’s Shocking Remarks: Khawaja Asif Wants US To Kidnap ‘Worst Criminal Of Humanity’ Netanyahu Over Gaza Crisis | Watch

2.6 Million Cyberattacks Daily: China Escalates Cyberwarfare Against Taiwan, Targets Power, Telecom and Government Systems

Who Is Jacques Moretti? Owner Of Swiss Ski Resort Bar Detained After Deadly New Year’s Eve Fire Killed 40

LATEST NEWS

Ayodhya Bans Non-Veg Food Near Ram Temple and Panchkosi Route, Online Orders Also Prohibited

Kendall Jenner Responds to Rumours About Her Sexuality, Clears Up Speculation

WPL 2026: RCB Thrills Fans, Wins First Match Against MI by 4 Wickets

Bengaluru Shocker: Viral Footage Exposes Violent Road Rage Incident Involving Zepto Delivery Partner

Who Is Jacques Moretti? Owner Of Swiss Ski Resort Bar Detained After Deadly New Year’s Eve Fire Killed 40

Rare Sighting After 51 Years: What Is the ‘Doomsday Plane’ And Why The Boeing E-4B Nightwatch Flew Near Washington? Explained

Why Will WPL Be Played Only At Two Venues Unlike IPL? Here Is What You Need To Know

‘Integral And Inalienable Part’: India Slams China’s Actions In Shaksgam Valley As ‘Illegal and Invalid’

Breaking News: US Seizes ‘Olina’, 5th Sanctioned Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela In Caribbean Sea, Military Confirms

WPL 2026, RCB vs MI: Why Is Hayley Matthews Not Playing The Tournament Opener?

Trump Indicates Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado May Nominate Him for Nobel Peace Prize

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Indicates Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado May Nominate Him for Nobel Peace Prize

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Indicates Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado May Nominate Him for Nobel Peace Prize
Trump Indicates Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado May Nominate Him for Nobel Peace Prize
Trump Indicates Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado May Nominate Him for Nobel Peace Prize
Trump Indicates Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado May Nominate Him for Nobel Peace Prize

QUICK LINKS