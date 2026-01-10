Trump Indicates Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado May Nominate Him for Nobel Peace Prize

During a Fox News interview on January 9, 2026, with Sean Hannity, President Donald Trump indirectly hinted at accepting Venezuelan opposition figure María Corina Machado’s offer of her Nobel Peace Prize, which she was supposed to win in 2025. He referred to the prize as “a great honour.” Machado, the recipient of the award for her peaceful resistance against the regime of Nicolás Maduro and the opposition, was the one who suggested giving it to Trump as an expression of gratitude for the American troops’ participation in the replacement of Maduro, thus dedicating it to him and the people of Venezuela right after receiving it.

Tense Backstory

Notwithstanding her recognition, Trump had Machado being set aside during the temporary leadership following Maduro’s downfall, and he was really keen on Delcy Rodríguez instead, and expressed doubts about her support among the people, saying, “It would be tough for her to be the leader.” Sources indicate that Trump’s resentment towards her is due to her Nobel Prize; he has been constantly criticizing the committee for favoring “politics over peace” with the U.S., as aids claim that she would be ruling over the country had she refused it in favor of him.

Meeting Ahead

Trump has announced a Washington meeting next week, but instead of that, he has made it softer: “I look forward to saying hello.” Machado, living in exile since October 2025, on Fox reiterated her willingness to “share” the prize, representing Venezuelan gratitude, although Trump’s skepticism of her rule remains.

Nobel Prize Drama

The whole drama is an illustration of Trump’s prolonged and unrelenting quest for the honour; he has been complaining about the supervision of Norway, and at the same time, Machado’s proxy has been victorious in the 2024 elections. Critics accuse him of being petty; his allies, on the other hand, see it as a realist strategy that is tactical in the midst of the turmoil in Venezuela.

Implications

If the prize is awarded to Trump, it could contribute to the positive side of his political history even in the times of trade war, but at the same time, the Nobel Committee has a rule that does not allow such transfers, which could result in the most ironic situation. While the United States is in control of Venezuelan oil, it would be up to Machado’s move to either test the president’s magnanimity or to escalate the rivalry in the power struggle to be in charge of Caracas’ vacuum.