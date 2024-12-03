Trump Issues Strong Warning To Hamas Over Hostages In Gaza

US President-elect Donald Trump has issued a stern ultimatum to Gaza militants, demanding the release of hostages before his inauguration on January 20, 2025.

US President-elect Donald Trump has issued a stern ultimatum to Gaza militants, demanding the release of hostages before his inauguration on January 20, 2025. The warning follows months of diplomatic efforts by the Biden administration, which have so far failed to secure the release of captives or halt the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“All Hell to Pay” if Hostages Remain Captive

In a post on his social media platform, Trump declared:

“If the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity.”

He further emphasized, “Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!”

Trump has pledged unwavering support for Israel, distancing himself from President Biden’s occasional critiques. He also expressed a desire to negotiate impactful global agreements once in office.

Background of the Crisis

The hostages were taken during Hamas’s assault on Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in 1,208 deaths, mostly civilians. During the attack, 251 individuals were seized, including some who were already deceased. Israeli forces estimate that 97 hostages remain in Gaza, with 35 presumed dead.

Israel’s retaliatory strikes have led to significant casualties in Gaza, with the health ministry reporting 44,429 deaths. These figures, verified by the United Nations, underscore the extensive human toll of the conflict.

Trump’s statement underscores the high stakes as the world watches how the hostage crisis and the broader conflict will evolve under his administration.

