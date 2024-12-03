Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Trump Issues Strong Warning To Hamas Over Hostages In Gaza

US President-elect Donald Trump has issued a stern ultimatum to Gaza militants, demanding the release of hostages before his inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Trump Issues Strong Warning To Hamas Over Hostages In Gaza

US President-elect Donald Trump has issued a stern ultimatum to Gaza militants, demanding the release of hostages before his inauguration on January 20, 2025. The warning follows months of diplomatic efforts by the Biden administration, which have so far failed to secure the release of captives or halt the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“All Hell to Pay” if Hostages Remain Captive

In a post on his social media platform, Trump declared:
“If the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity.”

He further emphasized, “Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!”

Trump has pledged unwavering support for Israel, distancing himself from President Biden’s occasional critiques. He also expressed a desire to negotiate impactful global agreements once in office.

Background of the Crisis

The hostages were taken during Hamas’s assault on Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in 1,208 deaths, mostly civilians. During the attack, 251 individuals were seized, including some who were already deceased. Israeli forces estimate that 97 hostages remain in Gaza, with 35 presumed dead.

Israel’s retaliatory strikes have led to significant casualties in Gaza, with the health ministry reporting 44,429 deaths. These figures, verified by the United Nations, underscore the extensive human toll of the conflict.

Trump’s statement underscores the high stakes as the world watches how the hostage crisis and the broader conflict will evolve under his administration.

Read More : Donald Trump Set To Attend Re-opening Of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral

Filed under

donald trump gaza Hamas

Advertisement

Also Read

Sukhbir Badal Fulfils Akal Takht’s ‘Punishment’ At Golden Temple

Sukhbir Badal Fulfils Akal Takht’s ‘Punishment’ At Golden Temple

Terrorist Gunned Down In Encounter with Security Forces in Srinagar: Report

Terrorist Gunned Down In Encounter with Security Forces in Srinagar: Report

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

Indian Navy to Finalize ₹90,000-Crore Deals for Rafale Jets and Advanced Submarines

Indian Navy to Finalize ₹90,000-Crore Deals for Rafale Jets and Advanced Submarines

Vijay Shanker, Former CBI Director, Passes Away After Battle with Pancreatic Cancer

Vijay Shanker, Former CBI Director, Passes Away After Battle with Pancreatic Cancer

Entertainment

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

Allu Arjun Thanks AP CM As Pushpa 2 Sets Record Ticket Prices

Allu Arjun Thanks AP CM As Pushpa 2 Sets Record Ticket Prices

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’, But Not For His Retirement Announcement

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’,

When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He Announces DIVORCE

When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He

Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After 20 Years Of Marriage

Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox