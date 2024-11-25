Trump May Remove Transgenders From US Military: Report

Donald Trump plans to issue an executive order removing transgender individuals from the US military, following a previous ban during his first term, report says.

US President-elect Donald Trump is planning an executive order to oust transgender persons from the US military, according to reports. The move could affect about 15,000 transgender service members, changing completely how the US military perceives gender identity.

The new executive order would require the US armed forces to medically discharge transgender servicemen and women, labeling them “unfit” for service. This move to remove transgender servicemen is modeled after an initial decision made by Trump as an incumbent president in his first term.

At that time, he banned transgender persons from joining the US armed forces but left those already enlisted to stay where they were. This time, it is stated that even those serving now would be let go.

The executive order, effective January 20-the first day of Trump’s second term-has raised a storm among transgender advocates and allies. The choice will compromise the rights and dignity of thousands of transgender military personnel who have served in different positions in the armed forces.

Trump’s Position Regarding Transgenders

Donald Trump has been a strong opponent of the inclusion of transgender folks because he believed that it is part of an overall agenda curbing what he has deemed “left-wing indoctrination” and “wokeness.” Indeed, through his first term, Trump made it clear that he believed in limiting the acceptance of transgender people in various public sectors-most famously in the military and the education system. He has also supported policies to deny gender identity from participating in women’s sports; he even opposes the teaching of gender identity in schools.

Among his most contentious policies is the planned withdrawal of funding from schools that allegedly broadcast content he finds objectionable-including lessons in critical race theory and teaching on gender identity. His idea seeks to “roll back” and “unwind” some of the built-up progress toward LGBTQIA+ acceptance, in particular among young people.

Concerns From Key Allies

Pentagon activist, and presumptive pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, who will have great influence in military policy, has also demonstrated skepticism in including women and transgender individuals in the armed forces. Hegseth maintains that this formation of diverse genders in military forces puts national security in jeopardy, a notion roundly criticized by those involved in military affairs and LGBTQIA+ activists at large.

JD Vance, Trump’s Vice President-elect, has not been spared from criticisms over his statement on transgender and non-binary people. Vance said that kids coming from middle-class backgrounds, mostly white, may opt to be trans for them to become favored in college entry into the Ivy League colleges. This was one statement that has attracted severe criticisms suggesting it was harmful and unproven. This further fuels the debate on the nature of inclusion of trans people in American society as well as the American system.

While these policies may align with Trump’s concerns that his base has over what he considers “woke” culture, there have been tremendous objections from LGBTQIA+ advocacy groups, human rights organizations, and many within the military.

