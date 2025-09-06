'Trump might have not understood India's policy of strategic autonomy': Ex-diplomat on Trump's softer approach towards India-US ties

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): US President Donald Trump sudden shift in his tone towards its ties with India has sparked renewed interest, and some confusion, in the geopolitical landscape, but for former Indian diplomat Veena Sikri, the answer may lie not in the politics of the situation but in a fundamental of Trump’s misunderstanding of India’s strategic doctrine.

During an interview with ANI on Saturday, Sikri offered a measured response to Trump’s characterisation of the India-US ties as a “very special relationship” days after he claimed that Washington had “lost Russia and India to deepest, darkest China.”

She noted the US President has not fully understood India’s longstanding policy of strategic autonomy, which lies at the core of its foreign policy.

Her concern wasn’t just about optics but about a deeper misreading of India’s foreign policy playbook by the US President, which is grounded in strategic autonomy, a principle that has guided Indian diplomacy for decades across administrations.

She also clarified that India’s engagement with China or Russia does not come at the cost of its ties with the US.

“I must say that President Trump’s post yesterday was very disappointing because he used terms like, ‘I think we have lost India,’ so that people were getting a little worried about that,” she said.

“Even at that time, I had said clearly that President Trump has possibly not understood India’s policy of strategic autonomy. India’s foreign policy is based on strategic autonomy, which means that each relationship is taken on its own merits and is not a zero-sum game, which means that we are not developing relations with China at the cost of the USA or we’re not developing relations with Russia at the cost of the USA,” the former diplomat added.

Sikri explained that the US may need to get more comfortable with multipolar diplomacy, and photographs of leaders like PM Modi, President Putin, and President Xi in the same frame shouldn’t be seen as diplomatic red flags but as a reflection of India’s balanced and pragmatic approach.

“Each relationship is in its own place. And if there’s a photograph of President Xi Jinping, President Putin, and Prime Minister Modi, it doesn’t mean that the bilateral relationship with America is being affected in any way,” she added.

Addressing Trump’s more recent comments praising his friendship with PM Modi, Sikri said the shift in tone showed a better understanding of the nuanced nature of India’s foreign policy.

“President Trump appreciating his friendship with Prime Minister Modi and the relationship with India – this was very well received, because it showed a much greater understanding… Our Prime Minister has immediately responded very correctly and very appropriately, saying that he values the comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the USA,” she said.

She also touched on India’s energy trade with Russia, noting that it falls within the framework of strategic autonomy and was even in line with Western interests.

“India’s purchasing oil from Russia happened because America wanted us to do it–to keep global prices in check. Meanwhile, China and the European Union are buying far more oil from Russia. The US itself has active bilateral trade with Russia, including in fertilisers and minerals like vanadium and palladium,” Sikri said.

She concluded by saying that open and honest bilateral discussions will be essential to resolve any remaining misunderstandings and further strengthen India-US ties.

“All these things are meant to be discussed and agreed upon. And I think that now we hope that such discussions will be held at the bilateral level at appropriate levels, and all issues will be sorted out,” she added.

Her remark comes after Trump referred to the India-US relationship as “very special”, to which PM Modi responded on X, stating, “Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.” (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.