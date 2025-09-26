LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump on Pakistan PM and Field Marshal, says "great leaders coming" to White House

Trump on Pakistan PM and Field Marshal, says "great leaders coming" to White House

Trump on Pakistan PM and Field Marshal, says "great leaders coming" to White House

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 04:14:08 IST

Washington, DC [US], September 26 (ANI): US President Donald Trump highlighted the upcoming visit of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a Field Marshal to the White House, both of whom he described as “great leaders.”

Speaking with the reporters at the Oval Office, Trump said, “We have a great leader coming, the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Field Marshal. Field Marshal is a very great guy, and so is the Prime Minister, both, and they’re coming, and they may be in this room right now.”

According to the White House’s public schedule, Trump is set to engage in a closed-door session with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Oval Office.

Sharif will arrive in Washington after attending the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

On September 23, Sharif also had an informal exchange with Trump following a meeting between the US President and leaders of eight Islamic-Arab countries, which also included Pakistan.

“Informal exchange followed the dialogue between President Trump and leaders of eight Islamic-Arab countries, including Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar joined President Donald Trump in the discussion,” the Pakistan Foreign Minister stated in a post on X.

During the interaction, Trump also expressed strong dissatisfaction with Russia’s actions under President Vladimir Putin, especially regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

“I’m very dissatisfied with what Russia is doing and what President Putin is doing. I haven’t liked it at all. He’s killing people for no reason whatsoever, and they are doing very poorly, considering they have put it all on the line,” Trump said, referring to the situation in Ukraine.

He further criticised Russia’s military strategy and economic condition, stating, “Their economy is going to hell. They’re bombing the hell out of everything, and they’re picking up very little territory, if any. In fact, they’re losing some.”

Trump added that Russia’s prolonged involvement in the conflict had tarnished its global reputation. “I think it’s been very bad for the reputation of Russia. This war should have been over. If this were our war, we would have had it over in one, and they’re getting into their 4th year,” he said. Trump expressed disappointment in Putin’s leadership, saying, “So now I’m very disappointed in President Putin.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: donaldfield-marshalpakistanShehbaz Shariftrumpus

RELATED News

India strengthens ties with SICA countries, focuses on trade and digital payments: EAM
This Country Is Offering One Of Easiest Permanent Residency Programmes, Indians Can Also Apply, Know How
"FTA will be a win-win for EU and India," says Danish envoy Kristensen
Israeli-American arrested for espionage on behalf of Iran
Donald Trump Makes Big Statement, Says Close To Getting Some Kind Of Deal Done Detween Israel And Hamas In Gaza

LATEST NEWS

UP Yoddhas survive Alireza Mirzaian's heroics, defeat Bengaluru Bulls in tie-breaker
Uttarakhand CM addresses foundation stone laying ceremony of roads reconstructed under Central Road Infrastructure Fund in Udham Singh Nagar
Trump on Pakistan PM and Field Marshal, says "great leaders coming" to White House
Connplex Cinemas Launches 83rd Screen with New Hyderabad Cinema in Telangana
"Boys have a point to prove…": Sri Lanka's Shanaka ahead of dead-rubber clash against India in Asia Cup
UKSSSC competitive exam 2025 comes under scrutiny amid allegations of malpractice
Dr Pravin Sankhwar Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award for Pioneering Work in Power Distribution and EV Research
Adani Green Talks 2025 Highlights Purpose-Driven Innovation In Technology And Social Impact
Kumar Sangakkara to return as Rajasthan Royals head coach after Rahul Dravid's exit
Meet Man Who Was Once An Intern At Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook, Is Now One Of His Competitor As He Is CEO Of…
Trump on Pakistan PM and Field Marshal, says "great leaders coming" to White House

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump on Pakistan PM and Field Marshal, says "great leaders coming" to White House

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump on Pakistan PM and Field Marshal, says "great leaders coming" to White House
Trump on Pakistan PM and Field Marshal, says "great leaders coming" to White House
Trump on Pakistan PM and Field Marshal, says "great leaders coming" to White House
Trump on Pakistan PM and Field Marshal, says "great leaders coming" to White House

QUICK LINKS