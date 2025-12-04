Trump, Putin, Modi, Xi, Zelenskyy: Global Leaders Who Ruled The Headlines In 2025

From Washington to Beijing and Moscow to New Delhi, five world leaders shaped some of the year’s biggest headlines, sometimes for the right reasons, sometimes for the wrong ones, but always in ways that affected millions.

Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office with a full-force trade agenda. His tariff waves hit global markets repeatedly, unsettling supply chains from Asia to Europe. Trump restored the 25 percent tariff on steel and raised aluminium duties to as high as 25 percent, before doubling many of these rates by June. His flat 10 percent import tax and “reciprocal tariffs” added new pressure on countries with large trade surpluses.

Vladimir Putin remained at the centre of global attention. The Ukraine war intensified through major offensives, drone strikes and deeper attacks across eastern regions. At the same time, Putin strengthened alliances with China, Iran and North Korea. His upcoming visit to India shows Moscow’s efforts to cement its position across Asia despite global isolation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi navigated a difficult foreign-policy landscape as India balanced ties with both Washington and Moscow. The year was marked by a strong national security push, beginning with India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack and followed by Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist infrastructure across the border. PM Modi also advanced defence modernisation, economic reforms and major infrastructure projects.

In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remained a constant global presence, urging Western allies for sustained military and financial support.

China’s Xi Jinping exerted influence through economic decisions that reshaped global supply chains. His rare-earth export rules, military assertiveness in the region and push for tech self-reliance triggered worldwide reactions.