LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket 200 IndiGo flights cancelled Daiva scene alcohol ban cricinfo delhi security putin hyderabad airport ai Cricket 200 IndiGo flights cancelled Daiva scene alcohol ban cricinfo delhi security putin hyderabad airport ai Cricket 200 IndiGo flights cancelled Daiva scene alcohol ban cricinfo delhi security putin hyderabad airport ai Cricket 200 IndiGo flights cancelled Daiva scene alcohol ban cricinfo delhi security putin hyderabad airport ai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket 200 IndiGo flights cancelled Daiva scene alcohol ban cricinfo delhi security putin hyderabad airport ai Cricket 200 IndiGo flights cancelled Daiva scene alcohol ban cricinfo delhi security putin hyderabad airport ai Cricket 200 IndiGo flights cancelled Daiva scene alcohol ban cricinfo delhi security putin hyderabad airport ai Cricket 200 IndiGo flights cancelled Daiva scene alcohol ban cricinfo delhi security putin hyderabad airport ai
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump, Putin, Modi, Xi, Zelenskyy: Global Leaders Who Ruled The Headlines In 2025

Trump, Putin, Modi, Xi, Zelenskyy: Global Leaders Who Ruled The Headlines In 2025

Together, these five leaders defined a year where politics did not merely make news, it reshaped global realities.

Global Leaders Who Ruled the Headlines in 2025. (ANI)
Global Leaders Who Ruled the Headlines in 2025. (ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 4, 2025 00:41:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump, Putin, Modi, Xi, Zelenskyy: Global Leaders Who Ruled The Headlines In 2025

From Washington to Beijing and Moscow to New Delhi, five world leaders shaped some of the year’s biggest headlines, sometimes for the right reasons, sometimes for the wrong ones, but always in ways that affected millions.

Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office with a full-force trade agenda. His tariff waves hit global markets repeatedly, unsettling supply chains from Asia to Europe. Trump restored the 25 percent tariff on steel and raised aluminium duties to as high as 25 percent, before doubling many of these rates by June. His flat 10 percent import tax and “reciprocal tariffs” added new pressure on countries with large trade surpluses. 

Vladimir Putin remained at the centre of global attention. The Ukraine war intensified through major offensives, drone strikes and deeper attacks across eastern regions. At the same time, Putin strengthened alliances with China, Iran and North Korea. His upcoming visit to India shows Moscow’s efforts to cement its position across Asia despite global isolation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi navigated a difficult foreign-policy landscape as India balanced ties with both Washington and Moscow. The year was marked by a strong national security push, beginning with India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack and followed by Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist infrastructure across the border. PM Modi also advanced defence modernisation, economic reforms and major infrastructure projects.

In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remained a constant global presence, urging Western allies for sustained military and financial support. 

China’s Xi Jinping exerted influence through economic decisions that reshaped global supply chains. His rare-earth export rules, military assertiveness in the region and push for tech self-reliance triggered worldwide reactions.

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 12:41 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumppm modi’vladimir putinvolodymyr zelenskyyxi jinping

RELATED News

Thailand Lifts Decades-Long Afternoon Alcohol Ban: What Were The Strict Restrictions And How Did It Impact The Economy?

Oregon Tragedy: Who Is Rajinder Kumar? Illegal Immigrant From India Arrested, Charged In Deadly Truck Crash After Killing Newlywed Couple

Tipsy Trouble: Drunk Raccoon Breaks Into Virginia Liquor Shop, Passes Out In Bathroom After Whisky Binge

Know What It Takes To Be Putin’s Bodyguard As India On High Alert Ahead Of Russian President’s 2-Day Visit

Airbus Cuts 2025 Delivery Target Amid Troubles With Top-Selling Jet

LATEST NEWS

Meet IAS Officer, Who Has Been Transferred 23 Times In 19 Years, Not Ashok Khemka, He Is…

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: South Africa Level The Series, Win By 4 Wickets

200 Flight Cancelled, 48 Hrs to Fix: What Caused the IndiGO Flight Chaos

From Imran Khan To Shahid Afridi, Top 10 Cricketers Who Made A Stunning Comeback After Calling It Quits

16,000 Airports And Counting: This Country Has The Most Connected Towns On Earth

Video: Was Shah Rukh Khan Mocked For His Vimal Ad At A High-Profile Delhi Wedding? Bride Asks Him To Say, ‘Bolo Zubaan Kesari,’ King Khan’s Reaction Will Leave You Stunned

Viral Video: Virat Kohli Dances, Celebrates Quinton de Kock’s Wicket With ‘Baba Ji Ka Thullu’ Gesture But Fans Say, ‘It Is For Gautam Gambhir And Ajit Agarkar’

‘Let her promote Agastya’s film without us’: Paparazzi Blast Jaya Bachchan’s ‘Gandi Pant’ Remark, Decide to Boycott Her

Haryana Shocker: Woman Drowns Four Children Out Of Jealousy Including Her Niece, Later Kills Son And Celebrated His Death

IND vs SA: Anushka Sharma Beams With Pride After Virat Kohli’s 53rd ODI Century, Shares Heartfelt Insta Story

Trump, Putin, Modi, Xi, Zelenskyy: Global Leaders Who Ruled The Headlines In 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump, Putin, Modi, Xi, Zelenskyy: Global Leaders Who Ruled The Headlines In 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump, Putin, Modi, Xi, Zelenskyy: Global Leaders Who Ruled The Headlines In 2025
Trump, Putin, Modi, Xi, Zelenskyy: Global Leaders Who Ruled The Headlines In 2025
Trump, Putin, Modi, Xi, Zelenskyy: Global Leaders Who Ruled The Headlines In 2025
Trump, Putin, Modi, Xi, Zelenskyy: Global Leaders Who Ruled The Headlines In 2025

QUICK LINKS