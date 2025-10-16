LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump signs order to pay US military personnel during government shutdown

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 16, 2025 00:23:40 IST

Oct 15 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order on Wednesday directing Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to ensure active-duty U.S. military personnel receive pay on Oct. 15 despite the federal government shutdown, the White House said. Trump directed Hegseth "to use for the purpose of pay and allowances any funds appropriated by the Congress that remain available for expenditure in Fiscal Year 2026 to accomplish the scheduled disbursement of military pay and allowances for active duty military personnel," according to text of the executive order shared by the White House on social media. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Rami Ayyub)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 12:23 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

HPE's $14 billion Juniper acquisition could face state challenge 

