Trump signs order to pay US military personnel during government shutdown

Oct 15 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order on Wednesday directing Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to ensure active-duty U.S. military personnel receive pay on Oct. 15 despite the federal government shutdown, the White House said. Trump directed Hegseth "to use for the purpose of pay and allowances any funds appropriated by the Congress that remain available for expenditure in Fiscal Year 2026 to accomplish the scheduled disbursement of military pay and allowances for active duty military personnel," according to text of the executive order shared by the White House on social media. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Rami Ayyub)

