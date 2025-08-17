LIVE TV
Donald Trump Reveals Xi Jinping's Secret: China Won't Invade Taiwan While…

Donald Trump Reveals Xi Jinping’s Secret: China Won’t Invade Taiwan While…

President Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping assured him that China would not invade Taiwan during his presidency. He shared this in a Fox News interview ahead of a planned Alaska meeting with Vladimir Putin. Trump quoted Xi saying China is “very patient” but would not act while he is in office.

Trump says Xi Jinping assured him China won’t invade Taiwan during his presidency, citing patience and diplomacy. Photos/X.
Trump says Xi Jinping assured him China won’t invade Taiwan during his presidency, citing patience and diplomacy. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 17, 2025 02:35:14 IST

President Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping assured him that China would not invade Taiwan while Trump remains in office. He made the remarks during an interview with Fox News’ Special Report on Friday, ahead of his planned meeting in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

“I will tell you, you know, you have a very similar thing with President Xi of China and Taiwan, but I don’t believe there’s any way it’s going to happen as long as I’m here. We’ll see,” Trump said.

What Xi Jinping Said  To Donald Trump About Taiwan

Trump claimed Xi told him, “I will never do it as long as you’re president.” Trump added, “Well, I appreciate that, but he also said, ‘But I am very patient, and China is very patient.’”

Also Read: Seven Chinese Jets Breach Taiwan’s Airspace as Boris Johnson Rallies the West

The president did not specify when Xi made these comments. Both leaders, however, held their first confirmed telephone conversation in June during Trump’s second term. Earlier in April, Trump also said he received a call from Xi, though he did not reveal the timing of that conversation.

What Are The Chinese Claims On Taiwan

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has repeatedly vowed to “reunify” with the democratic island, by force if necessary. Taiwan, in contrast, strongly rejects Beijing’s claims of sovereignty.

Commenting on the issue on Friday, the Chinese Embassy in Washington described Taiwan as “the most important and sensitive issue” in China-U.S. relations.

The United States remains Taiwan’s main arms supplier and international backer, although, like most countries, it maintains no formal diplomatic relations with the island.

An embassy spokesperson, Liu Pengyu, said, “the U.S. government should adhere to the one-China principle and the three U.S.-China joint communiqués, handle Taiwan-related issues prudently, and earnestly safeguard China-U.S. relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

Also Read: Taiwan Detects 21 Chinese Aircraft, 7 Naval Vessels Near Its Territory: Here’s What We Know

Tags: China newsdonald trumptaiwanxi jinping

Donald Trump Reveals Xi Jinping’s Secret: China Won’t Invade Taiwan While…

