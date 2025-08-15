Seven Chinese Jets Breach Taiwan’s Airspace as Boris Johnson Rallies the West

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense detected seven Chinese aircraft and two Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Friday.

The MND said that 7 out of 7 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND said, “7 sorties of PLA aircraft and 2 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 out of 7 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.”

Back-to-Back Chinese Incursions: Taiwan

On Thursday, the MND detected eight sorties of PLA aircraft and two PLAN vessels operating around its territory.

The MND said that 8 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, MND said, “8 sorties of PLA aircraft and 2 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.”

Boris Johnson Seeks ‘Courage’ From Western Nations on China

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Western nations to have “courage” to stand with Taiwan and “deepen” their economic partnership with the island nation as China intensifies its pressure on Taiwan, Taipei Times reported.

Speaking at the 9th Ketagalan Forum 2025 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue in Taipei on Tuesday, Johnson emphasized the importance of backing Taiwan’s democracy and innovation.

Johnson stressed the need for peaceful dialogue across the Taiwan Strait, asking why Beijing feels compelled to conquer a nation that poses no threat, and reiterated that his mission in Taiwan is to affirm Western solidarity.

