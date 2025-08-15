LIVE TV
Home > World > After US Fallout, Is India-China Rapprochement on the Horizon? Wang Yi Visit, Trade Talks in Focus

After US Fallout, Is India-China Rapprochement on the Horizon? Wang Yi Visit, Trade Talks in Focus

China and India continue high-level engagements, with dialogue ongoing across multiple channels. Reports suggest Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi may visit New Delhi on August 18 to meet NSA Ajit Doval. Both countries are also working to resume trade through key border points after a five-year pause.

China-India maintain dialogue at multiple levels; Wang Yi visit possible, trade talks resume via key border points. Photo/X.
China-India maintain dialogue at multiple levels; Wang Yi visit possible, trade talks resume via key border points. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 15, 2025 06:02:43 IST

Amid reports that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi may visit New Delhi on August 18 to meet National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, China on Thursday said that the two countries remain engaged in dialogue across multiple levels but stopped short of confirming the trip.

China-India Interacting At Various Levels

Responding to media queries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, “China and India are maintaining interactions at various levels,” adding that Beijing is prepared to continue working with India on a range of key issues.

“We stand ready to work with India to act on the important common understandings reached between leaders of our two countries, maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, cement political mutual trust, enhance practical cooperation, properly handle differences, and promote the sustained, sound and steady development of China-India ties,” Lin said.

Asked specifically about Wang Yi’s reported travel plans, Lin said, “On the specific visit, relevant information will be released in due course.”

China-India And Global South

Calling the China-India relationship a partnership of “immense potential” within the Global South, Lin said, “China and India are both major developing countries and important members of the Global South. A cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant as partners helping each other succeed is the right choice for both sides.”

Reaffirming Beijing’s willingness to work with New Delhi to maintain stability and build trust, Lin added, “China stands ready to work with India to act on the important common understandings reached between leaders of our two countries, consistently increase political mutual trust, expand exchanges and cooperation together, properly handle differences while bearing in mind the bigger picture, and strengthen coordination and cooperation on such multilateral platforms as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, with a view to promoting the sound and steady development of China-India relations.”

Resumption of Trade Between China And India

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that both countries are working to facilitate the resumption of trade through designated points, specifically: Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.

Further, the ministry also stated that India and China have resumed talks on border trade through all designated trade points after a five-year hiatus, during a weekly press briefing.

(With inputs from ANI)

