Trump’s Big Praise For ‘Killer’ Modi, Calls Him ‘Nicest Looking Guy’

US President Donald Trump recently heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the “nicest looking man” and describing him as a “killer”.

Trump made the comments while addressing the media in South Korea, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

“Prime Minister Modi is the nicest-looking guy. He looks like he would like to have your father. He is a killer, his stuff is…no, we will fight… Whoa, is this the same man that I know?” Trump stated during a media address.

The former US President also reiterated his commitment to strengthening economic relations with India, saying, “I’m doing a trade deal with India, and I have great respect and love for Prime Minister Modi. We have a great relationship.”

US President Trump in South Korea ‘I am doing a trade deal with India & Have great respect & love for PM Modi’. ‘Have great relationship with PM Modi & PM Modi is the nicest looking guy’ pic.twitter.com/7jf22Je3JD — Navroop Singh (@TheNavroopSingh) October 29, 2025

Trade Deal On The Horizon

Trump’s latest comments come amid ongoing trade negotiations between India and the United States. The two sides have been working to resolve tariff-related disputes after Washington imposed duties of up to 50% on Indian exports in August, citing New Delhi’s continued oil imports from Russia.

Despite pressure from the US, India has maintained that its energy procurement policies are driven by national interest and market realities, not by geopolitical alignments. New Delhi has repeatedly emphasised that securing affordable energy for its citizens is a strategic priority.

Sources familiar with the discussions say both sides are optimistic about a comprehensive trade agreement being finalised soon, covering sectors such as energy, defence, and technology.

Trump’s Changing Tone On India

Trump’s remarks are the latest in a series of statements about India and its Prime Minister over the past week. Previously, during a media interaction at the White House, Trump described Modi as a “great person” and “a great friend.”

Speaking from the Oval Office, he stated, “I just spoke to your Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. We had a great conversation… he’s a great person, and he’s become a great friend of mine over the years.” He added that their discussion revolved “mostly around trade and global economic cooperation.”

However, Trump also stirred controversy last week by claiming that Modi had assured him India would “not be doing the Russian oil thing.”

When New Delhi denied any such exchange, Trump stated, “If they want to say that, then they’ll just continue to pay massive tariffs, and they don’t want to do that.”

