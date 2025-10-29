LIVE TV
Home > World > Shocking Revelations: Former Russian 'Sex Spy' Exposes How Agents Are Trained To Seduce 'Silicon Valley Nerds'

Roza said she began her spy training as a teenager and was later expelled from Russia after falling in love with one of her 'intelligence targets.' She decided to share her story at her lawyer's insistence.

Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 29, 2025 11:14:16 IST

A former Russian intelligence agent has made shocking revelations about how she and other “sex spies” were trained to seduce and manipulate their targets. Aliia Roza, who now lives in the United States, opened up about her secret past in an interview with the New York Post.

Roza said she began her spy training as a teenager and was later expelled from Russia after falling in love with one of her “intelligence targets.” She decided to share her story at her lawyer’s insistence.

Roza described in detail how spies are taught to approach their targets and gain their trust. “They see the target, they need to get information,” she said. “They manipulate emotions, feelings, whatever they can do, they will do it.”

According to Roza, spies are trained to appear in a target’s life repeatedly before initiating contact. “You first appear in their life seven times, maybe at their coffee shop, gym, or online,” she said. “By the time you finally meet, their brain already trusts you.”

The next phase, she explained, is called “love bombing.” Agents flood their targets with compliments, selfies, and emotional messages. “They pretend to be weak or alone, maybe a student, or someone who lost their parents. It triggers a man’s hero instinct,” she said.

Once trust is built, emotional manipulation begins. “The agent makes you doubt yourself, saying things like, ‘Your boss doesn’t appreciate you,’ or ‘Your colleagues use you.’ It creates a bond and isolates you,” Roza revealed.

Eventually, spies demand sensitive information by creating fear and emotional pressure. “They’ll say, ‘If you don’t send this now, I’ll disappear forever,’” she explained. “Under that rush, people share things they normally wouldn’t.”

Roza also warned that tech workers, especially in Silicon Valley, are common targets because of their long working hours and lack of social interactions. “They’re geniuses in their field but often lonely, which makes them easy to manipulate,” she said.

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 11:14 AM IST
Tags: russian spy, Silicon Valley

QUICK LINKS