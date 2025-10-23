LIVE TV
Meet Anna Chapman, Infamous Russian Spy, Vladimir Putin Has Now Assigned Her The Role Of…

Meet Anna Chapman, Infamous Russian Spy, Vladimir Putin Has Now Assigned Her The Role Of…

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: October 23, 2025 10:08:35 IST

Meet Anna Chapman, Infamous Russian Spy, Vladimir Putin Has Now Assigned Her The Role Of…

Notorious Russian spy Anna Chapman, who was expelled from the United States in 2010 during a major spy swap, has resurfaced with a new role linked directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intelligence service, according to reports. Chapman has reportedly been appointed as the head of the newly established Museum of Russian Intelligence in Moscow.

The museum, registered near Moscow’s famous Gorky Park, is said to be a high-profile project backed by the SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence agency. It aims to highlight and celebrate the achievements of Russian espionage, showcasing the country’s long history of intelligence operations against the West. Chapman’s appointment is seen as a symbolic move, given her own dramatic past in the world of spying.

Anna Chapman first came to global attention in 2010 when the FBI arrested her as part of a Russian sleeper cell operating in the United States. Following her arrest, she was deported to Moscow in a spy swap deal between Washington and Moscow, which also involved several Western agents. The incident turned Chapman into a household name and a celebrity in Russia.

Before her espionage career was exposed, Chapman had lived in London after marrying British citizen Alex Chapman, which granted her residency in the United Kingdom. During her time there, she reportedly used her social charm to connect with influential businessmen and politicians.

After her return to Russia, Chapman reinvented herself as a television presenter, model, and author, often embracing her image as a modern-day “female 007.” Her new position as director of the Museum of Russian Intelligence marks a full-circle moment.

The museum’s creation, with Chapman at its helm, is seen as part of Moscow’s broader effort to glorify its intelligence history and project a sense of national pride at a time of renewed tensions with the West.

ALSO READ: US Imposes Sanctions On Russia’s Two Largest Oil Companies After Moscow Holds Nuclear Drills

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 10:07 AM IST
Meet Anna Chapman, Infamous Russian Spy, Vladimir Putin Has Now Assigned Her The Role Of…

