Trump’s Nobel Hopes Collapse Amid Backlash and Broken Ceasefires

Donald Trump, once given credit for his peacemaking endeavors, now sees his Nobel Peace Prize ambitions unraveling. In the past several days, praises from Pakistan and Ukraine have turned into condemnations, with the critics further accusing him of military decisions and ceasefires that did not come through.

From Peace Broker to ‘Blood on His Hands’

Just days after Pakistan publicly announced it would nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for helping de-escalate tensions with India, a former Pakistani opposition leader lashed out, saying the former president had “blood on his hands.” The sharp turn came shortly after Trump confirmed US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.

A Fragile Ceasefire with Israel and Iran Breaks Down

The Middle East situation had already been tense when Trump’s administration brokered what he called a “complete and total ceasefire” between Iran and Israel. But it didn’t last long.

By Tuesday, both nations were accusing each other of violating the agreement. Iran denied launching any missiles, while Israel claimed two missiles were fired hours after the ceasefire began—both intercepted by defense systems.

As tensions flared again, Trump, frustrated by the collapse, told reporters, “They don’t know what the f* they’re doing.”**

Praise from US Congressman, Then Silence

Before things spiraled, Republican Congressman Buddy Carter had officially nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, applauding his “extraordinary and historic role in brokering an end to the armed conflict.” Carter praised Trump’s tough stance on Iran, saying he had helped “halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions.”

But after bombshell reports emerged suggesting Iran’s nuclear program was still intact despite the U.S. strike, the excitement surrounding the nomination began to fade.

Ukraine Pulls Its Nomination Too

The blow didn’t stop there. Oleksandr Merezhko, a senior Ukrainian lawmaker who nominated Trump for the Nobel last November for pledging to end the Russia-Ukraine war, announced this week he’s withdrawing the nomination.

“It’s been five months, and there’s no peace deal,” Merezhko told Newsweek. He said he had “lost faith” in Trump’s ability to bring about a ceasefire and accused him of choosing a path of “appeasement.”

Merezhko also criticized Trump for hesitating to impose further sanctions on Russia, even as fighting escalated. In June, Ukraine launched a drone attack damaging Russian aircraft, and Russia struck back with a deadly attack on Kyiv, killing 28 people and injuring over 100.

Trump: ‘I Won’t Get a Nobel Peace Prize No Matter What’

Frustrated, Trump turned to his platform Truth Social, expressing that he’s not expecting any award despite his efforts. “This is a Great Day for Africa and, quite frankly, a Great Day for the World!… I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between India and Pakistan… No, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do… but the people know, and that’s all that matters to me!”

He was referring to a claimed peace deal between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, which he said his administration had helped secure.

Pakistan’s Flip-Flop After Kashmir Conflict

Pakistan had originally nominated Trump following his involvement in brokering a truce with India after a deadly shooting in Kashmir that killed 26 tourists. The region, long disputed by both nations, had seen escalations until Trump’s intervention reportedly cooled tensions.

But within 24 hours of praising him, Pakistan slammed Trump for authorizing U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, further straining his image as a peacekeeper.

What Happens Next?

According to rules set by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, heads of state, lawmakers, academics, and past winners are all eligible to nominate candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize. While nominations don’t equal selection, they often stir public and political attention.

Trump’s candidacy seemed to ride on his promise to be a global peacemaker. But with crumbling ceasefires, ongoing wars, and mounting criticism, his peace prize dream now appears far from reality.

For Trump, the peace stage he hoped to command may be turning into yet another political battlefield.

