Turkey Arrests Prominent Journalist Fatih Altayli Over Comments About Erdogan

Turkish authorities on Saturday detained well-known journalist Fatih Altayli over alleged threatening remarks directed at President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to a statement from the Istanbul prosecutor’s office.

Altayli, who commands a large following with more than 1.51 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, had posted a video on Friday referencing a poll that reportedly showed 70% of Turks opposed to Erdogan ruling for life. In the video, he said such a scenario would “never be allowed” by the Turkish people.

Fatih Altayli Detention Marks Ongoing Clampdown

Altayli’s detention is the latest in a wave of arrests targeting opposition voices in Turkey. In March, Istanbul’s Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu—considered Erdogan’s chief political rival—was also taken into custody.

Turkey’s main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), has accused the government of using the judiciary to silence dissent and suppress political competition. The CHP alleges that besides its members, Erdogan has targetted journalists and public figures who are critical of the government.

However, Erdogan government has dismissed these accusations. His administration has insisted that Turkey’s judiciary functions independently and free from political interference.

Fatih Altayli Invokes Ottoman History

In the same video, Altayli also invoked examples from Ottoman history, saying past rulers had been “drowned,” “killed,” or “assassinated.” His remarks prompted a strong response from Oktay Saral, a senior aide to Erdogan, who posted on social media platform X that Altayli’s “water was boiling”—a Turkish expression implying imminent consequences.

The Istanbul prosecutor’s office stated that Altayli’s remarks “contained threats” against the president, and that a formal investigation had been launched. Attempts to reach Altayli’s legal representation for comment were unsuccessful.

