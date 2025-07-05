Turkey Detains Three More Opposition Mayors Amid Widening Crackdown

Turkish authorities on Saturday detained three more mayors from the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), in a move being widely seen as the expansion of a crackdown that began last year with the arrest of former Istanbul mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, according to a report published by Reuters.

Turkish Mayors Arrested in Southern Cities

In a move that adds to growing tensions between the ruling government and opposition figures, the mayors of Adana and Adiyaman, two major southern cities, were detained early Saturday on allegations of extortion, the report stated, citing the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor’s Office.

At least 10 people were arrested as part of an investigation into organised crime, bribery and bid-rigging, Anadolu Agency reported.

Adiyaman mayor Abdurrahman Tutdere, shared in a post on X, “This morning, I was detained from my home in Ankara. I am being taken to Istanbul.”

Adana Mayor Zeydan Karalar, the report said, was detained in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, Antalya’s mayor and Istanbul’s Buyukcekmece deputy mayor were also detained, the report further stated, citing broadcaster NTV.

CHP Calls Crackdown a Politically Motivated Move

The CHP has denied the allegations, terming the crackdown a politically motivated move, an assertion that the Erdogan-led government has denied.

In March, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key political challenger of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was arrested on charges of corruption, triggering a largest wave of street protests Turkey has witnessed in more than a decade.

The crackdown intensified since last year’s local elections during which the CHP recorded huge gains.

CHP members, including former mayor of Izmir and others, were recently detained on charges of tender-rigging and fraud, reports suggest.

Manavgat’s CHP mayor was also detained on similar charges, along with 34 others.

Opposition leaders say the arrests are intended to diminish the CHP before the next presidential election due by 2028, while the government insists that the judiciary is independent and that the crackdown is against corruption is not driven by political ambition.

Despite the arrests, Imamoglu was formally named the CHP’s presidential candidate earlier this year.

