Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal
Home > World > Tourists Harassed, Vandalism Reported as Mexico City Protests Turn Violent

Tourists Harassed, Vandalism Reported as Mexico City Protests Turn Violent

A protest against mass tourism in Mexico City’s Condesa and Roma neighborhoods turned violent as masked demonstrators smashed windows, looted stores, and harassed tourists. Locals blame surging Airbnb rentals for rising rents and displacement. The unrest echoes similar protests across major cities worldwide.

Protests in Mexico City against mass tourism turned violent, with vandalism and harassment targeting tourists
Protests in Mexico City against mass tourism turned violent, with vandalism and harassment targeting tourists amid rising rents and gentrification concerns. (Image courtesy: X/@El_Universal_Mx)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 10:14:11 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

A peaceful protest on Friday in Mexico City quickly turned into chaos as hundreds of people took to the streets to express their anger over mass tourism and gentrification in popular neighborhoods like Condesa and Roma, even as a small group of masked protesters smashed storefront windows and looted high-end shops, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Saturday.

From Peaceful March to Vandalism and Harassment

Graffiti on broken glass stated, “get out of Mexico,” while others carried signs demanding tourists leave and called for tougher housing and tourism laws, the report said, adding that tourists were verbally abused where they were present.

The protesters, the report said, were seen heading towards the US Embassy to hold demonstratations as police reinforcements and sirens blared throughout the city center.

Rising Rents and Local Displacement Fuel Anger

The uprising is a being seen as a sign of increased discontent among residents who feel driven out of their own communities. According to the report, US-based “digital nomads” have flooded Mexico City since 2020, drawn by lower rents and the desire to leave behind the pandemic lockdowns.
However, the arrival has reportedly driven rents through the roof. Michelle Castro, a 19-year-old university student and protester, told the Associated Press, “Mexico City is undergoing a shift. There are a lot of foreigners, specifically Americans, that are moving in to stay. They call it xenophobia, but it isn’t. It’s because so many foreigners come in here, rents are through the roof due to Airbnb. Rents are so expensive that even people can’t afford it anymore.”

Echoes of Global Anti-Tourism Movements

Mexico City’s protests are reverbreating across Europe, with Barcelona, Madrid, Paris, and Rome cities also witnessing locals resisting the effects of mass tourism on housing and everyday life.

ALSO READ: Texas Flash Floods Kill 13, Dozens Missing From Camp Mystic As Rescue Efforts Intensify

Advertisement

More News

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s Romance Gets Serious: Wedding On The Cards
India vs England 2nd Test: Will Rain At Birmingham Impact Day 4’s Play?
“Treated Like Cattle”: Palestinian Woman Exposes Brutal ICE Ordeal
Domestic Supply Chains Face Strain as Trump Prepares 12 New Tariff Order
Saturday Bank Holiday: All Banks Will Remain Closed Or Open On 5th July? Know Here
US President Donald Trump Hopes Gaza Ceasefire Likely Next Week
Muharram 2025: 10 Heartfelt Wishes You Can Share With Your Friends, Relatives
Raj Thackeray Thanks Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis For Thackeray Brothers Reunion
Mark My Words, PM Modi Will Meekly Bow To Trump Tariff Deadline: Rahul
Meghalaya Pressure Group Demands Amit Shah For ILP Extension

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?