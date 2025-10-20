LIVE TV
Home > World > Turkey – Factors to watch on Oct 20

Turkey – Factors to watch on Oct 20

Turkey – Factors to watch on Oct 20

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 20, 2025 09:49:41 IST

ANKARA, Oct 20 (Reuters) – Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday. The lira traded at 41.9990 against the U.S. dollar at 0417 GMT, compared to Friday's close of 41.95. The main BIST 100 share index closed 1.56% lower on Friday at 10,208.76 points. GLOBAL MARKETS A jump in the Nikkei led Asian markets higher on Monday as Japan looked close to installing a new prime minister, while a reading on U.S. inflation this week is expected to be no more than a speed bump on the way to further rate cuts there. FOREIGN MINISTER Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council's ministerial in Luxembourg. MAIN OPPOSITION Ozgur Ozel, head of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) will chair a meeting of his party's central executive board in Ankara. (1030 GMT) INTERIOR MINISTER Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya will attend a local security meeting in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir and then make a press statement. (0630 GMT) (0930 GMT) TRADE MINISTER Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat will attend the Turkey-Portugal Business Forum in Istanbul. (0730 GMT) DEBT STOCK The Treasury will announce the central government debt stock for September. (1430 GMT) NORTHERN CYPRUS ELECTIONS A moderate candidate won Turkish Cypriot presidential elections on Sunday, defeating a hardliner in a pivotal vote that could help revive stalled U.N. talks on reunifying Cyprus. GAZA CEASEFIRE The Israeli military said on Sunday a ceasefire in Gaza had resumed after an attack killed two of its soldiers and prompted a wave of airstrikes that Palestinians said killed 26 people, in the most serious test yet of this month's truce. PAKISTAN-AFGHANISTAN Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire during talks mediated by Qatar and Turkey in Doha, Qatar's foreign ministry announced early Sunday on X. (Compiled by Tuvan Gumrukcu)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 9:49 AM IST
