Home > World > 'Turned Off Streetlights and Dragged by Hair': Imran Khan's Sisters Demand Probe Into 'Brutal' Police Assault on Them, PTI Supporters Say..

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sisters, Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan, and Dr. Uzma Khan, submitted a letter to Punjab Police Chief Usman Anwar, accusing the police of carrying out a ‘brutal and orchestrated’ attack on them without any provocation.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 27, 2025 00:55:43 IST

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sisters are demanding a transparent probe into the alleged ‘brutal’ police assault on them and PTI supporters outside Adiala Jail last week. Khan’s three sisters, Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan, and Dr. Uzma Khan, were protesting alongside other PTI members after being denied a meeting with him for over a month. 

Khan’s three sisters alleged that while they were “peacefully” protesting outside the jail amid the speculations over former PM Imran Khan’s whereabouts are rife, police personnel attacked and brutally assaulted them.

PTI chief Imran Khan has been in jail since August 2023. 

What Happened When Police Assaulted Imran Khan’s Sisters?

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sisters, Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan, and Dr. Uzma Khan, submitted a letter to Punjab Police Chief Usman Anwar, accusing the police of carrying out a ‘brutal and orchestrated’ attack on them without any provocation. 

In the letter, Noreen stated, “We peacefully protested over concerns for his health condition. We neither blocked roads nor obstructed public movement nor engaged in any unlawful conduct.” They added, “Yet, without warning or provocation, the streetlights in the area were abruptly switched off, deliberately casting the scene into darkness. What followed was a brutal and orchestrated assault by Punjab police personnel.” 

The sisters said they were sitting peacefully outside the jail when officers dragged them off the road by their hair, leaving them with multiple injuries. She said, “At the age of 71, I was scribed by my hair, thrown violently to the ground, and dragged across the road, sustaining visible injuries.” 

What Actions Are Imran Khan’s Sisters Demanding Against Punjab Police?

Khan’s sisters have demanded that the IGP Punjab immediately initiate proceedings against all police personnel involved in the assault on them and other party members. She stated that the police’s actions reflect a disturbing pattern of indiscriminate force used against peaceful protests over the past three years, highlighting a sense of impunity. 

According to her, the conduct was not only criminal and illegal but also morally unacceptable and in direct violation of the core responsibilities of law enforcement in a democratic society. 

Which Jail Is Imran Khan Being Held In?

Imran Khan is imprisoned in Adial Jail, located just 15 kilometers from the capital, Islamabad, in the heart of Rawalpindi. It is Pakistan’s Central Jail. It is one of the country’s most notorious and high-security prisons. 

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 12:55 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
‘My Sister Was Frequently Beaten, Husband Has Illegal Daughter,’ Deepti Chaurasia’s Brother Reveals Shocking Details Against Kamla Pasand Owner’s Son A Day After She Was Found Dead

QUICK LINKS