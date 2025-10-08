LIVE TV
Home > World > TV Daybook/Today

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 8, 2025 23:23:02 IST

ADDS MSNBC INTERVIEW WITH LUJAN; ADDS FNC INTERVIEW WITH GIANFORTE The Reuters Television Daybook Wednesday, October 8, 2025 —– The daybook editor is Timothy Ryan (reachable at 202-843-6282 or Tim.Ryan@TR.com or DCDaybook@yahoo.com). Subscribers: For any problems in receiving daybook content, call: 1-833-282-6915 and press 1. —– —– 12Noon — INSIDE POLITICS WITH DANA BASH (CNN): An interview with Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), former House speaker. 1 p.m. — CNN NEWS CENTRAL (CNN): An interview with Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.). 1 p.m. — AMERICA REPORTS WITH JOHN ROBERTS & SANDRA SMITH (FOX NEWS): An interview with White House border czar Tom Homan. An interview with House Majority Leader Tom Emmer (R-Minn.). +An interview with Gov. Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.). 1 p.m. — CHRIS JANSING REPORTS (MSNBC): A report from Chicago featuring a live interview with Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.). +An interview with Sen. Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.). —– —– The Reuters Television Daybook October 8, 2025 REUTERS

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 11:23 PM IST
QUICK LINKS