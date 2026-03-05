LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran-US War Escalation: Captain Ashish Kumar, Dalip Singh Killed After Missile Attack MV Skylight Near Oman, Dixit Solanki Dies In Another Tanker Strike

Iran-US War Escalation: Captain Ashish Kumar, Dalip Singh Killed After Missile Attack MV Skylight Near Oman, Dixit Solanki Dies In Another Tanker Strike

Captain Ashish Kumar and Dalip Singh, including the captain of the oil tanker MV Skylight, were found dead after the vessel was hit in a missile attack near the coast of Oman.

Missile Attack on Tanker MV Skylight (Images: X)
Missile Attack on Tanker MV Skylight (Images: X)

Last updated: March 5, 2026 17:15:50 IST

Iran-US War Escalation: Captain Ashish Kumar, Dalip Singh Killed After Missile Attack MV Skylight Near Oman, Dixit Solanki Dies In Another Tanker Strike

Two Indian nationals, including the captain of the oil tanker MV Skylight, have been found dead after the vessel was hit during a missile attack near the coast of Oman. The incident happened amid rising tensions in West Asia linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Authorities and rescue teams confirmed that the bodies of the victims were recovered after search operations in the area.

Who Were the Indian Victims?

Reports say that the two Indians who lost their lives were Captain Ashish Kumar, a resident of Bihar, and Dalip Singh, a 24-year-old crew member from Khinwatana village in Nagaur district of Rajasthan. Both were working on the tanker when the attack took place. Reports say the vessel had several crew members on board when it was struck, leading to an explosion and fire that caused heavy damage to the ship.

In a separate incident, an Indian national, identified as Dixit Solanki, 25, was killed on Monday after an explosive-laden drone boat hit an oil tanker off the coast of Muscat Governorate, according to sources.

According to maritime authorities in Oman, the tanker MV Skylight, which was flying the Palau flag, was anchored near the Strait of Hormuz. It is a narrow but extremely important global shipping route through which nearly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply passes. Security agencies said the vessel was hit by a projectile believed to be a missile or an explosive drone reportedly fired from Iran.

Crew and Rescue Efforts For Ashish Kumar And Dalip Singh

The projectile reportedly struck the bow section of the ship, where Dalip Singh was on duty at the time. The impact triggered a powerful explosion and fire on board the tanker. The blast damaged parts of the vessel. Emergency rescue operations began immediately.

Reports say that there were 20 crew members on board the tanker. Among those 20, there were 15 Indian nationals and five Iranian crew members. Most of the crew were safely evacuated during the rescue effort. Three crew members were reported missing after the attack. However, after some time, the bodies of Captain Ashish Kumar and Dalip Singh were confirmed to have been recovered.

Ashish Kumar And Dalip Singh’s Background

As per reports, Dalip Singh had recently joined the merchant navy and began working on the ship on January 22, 2026. Family members said that he had taken up the job to support his family financially. He had last spoken to his family on February 28 just days before the attack.

According to the captain’s family, Ashish and Dilip were in the engine room when the attack happened. After the missile struck the tanker, a huge fire broke out in that part of the ship due to which Ashish lost his life in the fire.

The family believed he was still alive for the first three days. They kept hoping and praying for his safety. However, last night the family received the heartbreaking news that Ashish had died.

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 3:17 PM IST
Iran-US War Escalation: Captain Ashish Kumar, Dalip Singh Killed After Missile Attack MV Skylight Near Oman, Dixit Solanki Dies In Another Tanker Strike

QUICK LINKS