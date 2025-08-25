LIVE TV
Typhoon Kajiki Soaks Southern China's Hainan Island, Vietnam on High Alert

Typhoon Kajiki hit Hainan with heavy rain and winds while Vietnam ordered over 500,000 people to evacuate ahead of imminent landfall. Schools and airports were shut, and soldiers were mobilised as authorities braced for damaging floods and winds up to 166 km/h.

Typhoon Kajiki battered Hainan, forcing evacuation of half a million in Vietnam, disrupting travel and infrastructure as countries braced for landfall. (Photo: X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 25, 2025 16:31:59 IST

Typhoon Kajiki lashed southern China’s Hainan Island and parts of Guangdong with strong winds and relentless rain on Sunday as local authorities evacuated around 20,000 residents, while more than 21,000 fishing crew members were brought back to safety, Xinhua news agency reported. 

According to the Associated Press, residents saw tree branches snap, boats swaying violently, and waves crashing over docks. Kajiki reported to be growing stronger, recorded sustained winds of 162 km/h (100 mph) as it moved west over open water. Iconic tourist destinations including Sanya too, were shut down as authorities urged people to stay indoors, AP reported.

Vietnam Mobilises for Biggest Storm of the Year

Vietnam has launched a massive emergency response as Kajiki — packing winds up to 166 km/h (103 mph) — heads toward its central coast. Authorities warned that it’s an “extremely dangerous fast‑moving storm”, news agency Reuters reported. An estimated total of over 500,000 people have been ordered to evacuate, with 30,000 already relocated from low-lying areas. Additionally, the administration has reportedly activated more than 16,500 soldiers and 107,000 paramilitary personnel to oversee evacuations and rescue operations.

Travel Disruptions: Schools and Airports Shut

Meanwhile, schools and key airports in Thanh Hoa and Quang Binh were shut down as a precsutionary measure even as numerous flights were either cancelled or delayed, according to Reuters. Coastal provinces, meanwhile, banned boating activities as they worked towards securing dams, and scaling up defenses for dykes and irrigation systems. Farmers in Hue hastened rice harvests ahead of the landfall.

Weather agencies have forecast very heavy rainfall, with up to 400 mm (16 inches) in parts of Vietnam and more than 300 mm expected in Hainan, raising alarm for floods and landslides, per The Guardian. 

Observers say Kajiki could be slightly less intense than last year’s devastating Typhoon Yagi, which reportedly killed 300 people and caused immense damage. 

Kajiki is expected to make landfall between Thanh Hoa and Nghe An by Monday afternoon and then weaken as it moves inland through Laos and northern Thailand. 

ALSO READ: Over 120 Dead, Several Displaced in Pakistan’s Punjab As Torrential Rains, Floods Wreak Havoc

