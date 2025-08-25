LIVE TV
Home > World > Over 120 Dead, Several Displaced in Pakistan’s Punjab As Torrential Rains, Floods Wreak Havoc

Over 120 Dead, Several Displaced in Pakistan’s Punjab As Torrential Rains, Floods Wreak Havoc

According to the official data, nationally, over 700 fatalities and nearly 1,000 injuries have been reported since the monsoon season began, with many victims being women and children

Representational image (Reuters)
Representational image (Reuters)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 25, 2025 01:43:56 IST

More than 120 people have lost their lives across Pakistan’s Punjab province over the past six weeks due to intense monsoon rains and flash floods that have inundated both rural and urban regions, The Express Tribune reported.

The Express Tribune, citing the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), warned that the ongoing monsoon activity is expected to persist until at least August 27, posing continued threats of riverine flooding, urban waterlogging, and flash floods, particularly in low-lying zones.

According to the official data, nationally, over 700 fatalities and nearly 1,000 injuries have been reported since the monsoon season began, with many victims being women and children, The Express Tribune reported.

In Punjab, 54 deaths were recorded in the first half of July alone, with numbers continuing to rise in the following weeks.

The deluge has caused extensive destruction to homes and livelihoods. At least 123 houses have been completely destroyed in Punjab, while many others have sustained partial damage, The Express Tribune reported.

More than 2,000 families have been displaced and are currently residing in temporary shelters and emergency camps in Punjab.

Floodwaters have also devastated agricultural areas, submerging hundreds of acres of standing crops and causing severe financial losses for farmers.

The PDMA reported dangerously high water levels in the Sutlej River at Ganda Singh Wala and a medium-level flood at Head Sulemanki, The Express Tribune reported.

The Chenab River is rising rapidly, posing a risk to nearby districts such as Sialkot, Gujrat, and Narowal.

Although the Indus River at Tarbela is currently at a low flood level, officials warned that water releases might be necessary as the reservoir is already at capacity, especially if rainfall continues, The Express Tribune reported.

In response, Punjab’s Relief Commissioner and the PDMA Director General have instructed all relevant departments to remain on high alert. Multiple agencies, including WASA, Rescue 1122, and local administrations, along with health, irrigation, agriculture, and transport departments, have been mobilised, The Express Tribune reported.

Personnel and equipment have been deployed in high-risk areas for drainage operations, while flood relief camps continue to support displaced families with shelter, food, and medical care.

With inputs from ANI

pakistan

Over 120 Dead, Several Displaced in Pakistan’s Punjab As Torrential Rains, Floods Wreak Havoc

Over 120 Dead, Several Displaced in Pakistan's Punjab As Torrential Rains, Floods Wreak Havoc

