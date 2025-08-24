LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > World > Over 19,000 Evacuated in Pakistan’s Punjab as Authorities Issue Flood Alert

Over 19,000 Evacuated in Pakistan’s Punjab as Authorities Issue Flood Alert

The Punjab government in Pakistan evacuated thousands along the Sutlej River on Saturday.

Over 19,000 Evacuated in Pakistan’s Punjab as Authorities Issue Flood Alert

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 24, 2025 15:32:10 IST

Over 19,000 people have been evacuated from multiple flood-affected areas due to torrential rains and floods that occurred in Pakistan’s Punjab, issuing a high alert across the province, Dawn reported on Sunday. 

Pak Govt Evacuates Thousands Amid High Alert 

The Punjab government evacuated thousands along the Sutlej River on Saturday. Rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Ahmad confirmed that over 19,000 people were evacuated from multiple flood-affected areas of the province, as reported by Dawn. 

It reported that the epicentre of the crisis remains Sutlej, where authorities were focusing on evacuation efforts. With the new monsoon spell impending, the next 96 hours are critical for Pakistan’s Punjab. 

The rain spell is also expected to bring heavy rain and flash floods to Gilgit-Baltistan, a region already reeling from successive floods, Dawn reported.

The situation remains dire as survivors in the flood-hit areas face a shortage of water for drinking and irrigation. Dawn cited Israruddin Israr, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan GB coordinator, who said that 330 households, comprising over 3,000 individuals, had become internally displaced persons (IDPs) due to the recent glacial lake outburst flood in Talidas village in Ghizer district. 

The number of IDPs in this incident is the second-largest since the 2010 Attabad disaster, he said. UN News reported that the severe weather is forecast to continue into early September, thereby raising the risk of further flooding, landslides and crop losses, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. 

Pakistan faces regular monsoon flooding from June to September, often resulting in deadly landslides, infrastructure damage and large-scale displacement, particularly in densely populated or poorly drained regions. (ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ:  Pakistan: Flash Floods Wipe Out Livelihoods of 60% Families in Buner, Swat

Tags: pakistan floodspakistan news

RELATED News

Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack
Visiting Vietnam Vice President, Nepal PM Oli Hold Talks to Deepen Relations

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Pranit More Says,‘I Can Provoke Others, This Is What My Job Is’ | NewsX Exclusive
Shehbaz Badesha: ‘Doing Bigg Boss 100% To Push Myself’ – Exclusive NewsX Interview
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Natalia Janoszek Says, ‘I Won’t Tolerate Disrespect Inside The House’ | NewsX Exclusive
NewsX Exclusive: Bigg Boss 19’s Mridul Tiwari Says, “I Don’t Overthink Drama, I Handle It When It Happens”
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Ashnoor Kaur Declares She’s “In It To Win It”, Find Out Why -NewsX Exclusive
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Mridul Tiwari Gets Dubbed ‘Arrogant’ As He Gets Picked Over ‘Humble’ Shebaz Badesha
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Launches Soon: Here’s What Every Investor NEEDS To Know
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Current Infraprojects SME IPO Drops On Aug 26: Planning To Invest Or Will Drop Out?
Over 19,000 Evacuated in Pakistan’s Punjab as Authorities Issue Flood Alert

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Over 19,000 Evacuated in Pakistan’s Punjab as Authorities Issue Flood Alert

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Over 19,000 Evacuated in Pakistan’s Punjab as Authorities Issue Flood Alert
Over 19,000 Evacuated in Pakistan’s Punjab as Authorities Issue Flood Alert
Over 19,000 Evacuated in Pakistan’s Punjab as Authorities Issue Flood Alert
Over 19,000 Evacuated in Pakistan’s Punjab as Authorities Issue Flood Alert

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?