UAE affirms full solidarity with Qatar, condemns Israeli aggression during urgent Human Rights Council Debate in Geneva
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > World > UAE affirms full solidarity with Qatar, condemns Israeli aggression during urgent Human Rights Council Debate in Geneva

UAE affirms full solidarity with Qatar, condemns Israeli aggression during urgent Human Rights Council Debate in Geneva

UAE affirms full solidarity with Qatar, condemns Israeli aggression during urgent Human Rights Council Debate in Geneva

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 17, 2025 06:49:08 IST

Geneva [Switzerland], September 17 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has reaffirmed its full solidarity with the State of Qatar and strongly condemned the blatant and cowardly Israeli attack that targeted Qatar, describing it as a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of an Arab Gulf state and a UN Member State, and a serious escalation that threatens regional peace and stability.

The UAE emphasised that the attack constitutes a clear breach of international law and the UN Charter and a grave violation of the core principles of human rights.

Jamal Jama Al Musharakh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, delivered the statement during the urgent debate held by the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva at the request of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Al Musharakh expressed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Qatar over the martyrdom of a member of Qatar’s Internal Security Force following the blatant Israeli attack, and reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the brotherly State of Qatar, reiterating its steadfast support in confronting all threats to its security and stability.

Al Musharakh stressed that the security and stability of the State of Qatar are integral to the security and stability of all GCC member states.

He further emphasised that any aggression against a GCC member state constitutes an attack on the collective Gulf security framework, warning that the continuation of such provocative and hostile rhetoric undermines prospects for stability and pushes the region towards extremely dangerous trajectories.

Al Musharakh concluded by stressing that the region cannot afford further escalation and instability driven by inflammatory rhetoric and hate speech, underlining the importance of upholding the principles of the UN Charter.(ANI/WAM)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: genevaqatarsolidaritySwitzerlanduae

RELATED News

Japan won't recognise a Palestinian state given US ties, Asahi reports
Malta keen on India-EU FTA negotiations, looking to expand trade: Ambassador Reuben Gauci
Trump arrives in Britain for second state visit
MoS Pabitra Margherita meets Australia PM Albanese at Port Moresby during Papua New Guinea I-day celebrations
Charlie Kirk Killing: Utah Man Tyler Robinson Charged With Aggravated Murder; DNA Links Him to Gun Trigger

LATEST NEWS

Vishwakarma Puja 2025: From Date To Puja Timings, Everything You Should Know
What hurdles lie ahead for any US-China TikTok deal?
BHP to suspend operations, cut jobs at Australian coking coal mine
National Herald money laundering case: Court seeks further clarifications from ED, calls IO with case file
UAE affirms full solidarity with Qatar, condemns Israeli aggression during urgent Human Rights Council Debate in Geneva
India's Next Leap in Surgical Robotics: Meril Unveils Mizzo Endo 4000 – The Advanced Soft Tissue Robotic System
Captain Santner ruled out, Jamieson returns as New Zealand name 14-member squad for T20I series against Australia
13 Dead In Dehradun Cloudburst, 16 Missing And 900 Stranded In Uttarakhand
Mbappe on the spot as 10-man Real fight back to beat Marseille
China's Tencent raises $1.27 billion in dim sum bond deal
UAE affirms full solidarity with Qatar, condemns Israeli aggression during urgent Human Rights Council Debate in Geneva

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UAE affirms full solidarity with Qatar, condemns Israeli aggression during urgent Human Rights Council Debate in Geneva

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UAE affirms full solidarity with Qatar, condemns Israeli aggression during urgent Human Rights Council Debate in Geneva
UAE affirms full solidarity with Qatar, condemns Israeli aggression during urgent Human Rights Council Debate in Geneva
UAE affirms full solidarity with Qatar, condemns Israeli aggression during urgent Human Rights Council Debate in Geneva
UAE affirms full solidarity with Qatar, condemns Israeli aggression during urgent Human Rights Council Debate in Geneva

QUICK LINKS