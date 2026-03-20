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Home > World News > UAE Backs IMO Council’s Decision Condemning Iranian Actions

UAE Backs IMO Council’s Decision Condemning Iranian Actions

The UAE praises the IMO Council’s condemnation of Iran’s threats and attacks on vessels, emphasizing seafarers’ safety and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The Council stresses adherence to international law, citing UN resolution 2817 (2026), and condemns attacks on GCC states and Jordan.

UAE Welcomes IMO Condemnation of Iran’s Threats, Calls for Safe Passage Through Strait of Hormuz
UAE Welcomes IMO Condemnation of Iran’s Threats, Calls for Safe Passage Through Strait of Hormuz

Published By: Aditya Wadhawan
Last updated: March 20, 2026 22:08:27 IST

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UAE Backs IMO Council’s Decision Condemning Iranian Actions

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has welcomed the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council’s decision to condemn Iranian threats and attacks against vessels and its purported closure of the Strait of Hormuz as contrary to the purposes of the IMO and representing a grave danger to life, particularly seafarers, and a serious risk to the marine environment.

“The Council, and the international community as a whole, spoke in clear terms today to demand that Iran respect its obligations under international law and allow merchant and commercial vessels to navigate freely and safely through the Strait of Hormuz, an essential international waterway to energy supply and global economy,” says Mohamed Khamis Saeed AlKaabi, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the IMO. 

The IMO Council underscored the paramount importance of preserving the safety and welfare of seafarers and further recalled UN Security Council resolution 2817 (2026), which affirmed that any attempt to impede lawful transit passage or freedom of navigation through international waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz constitutes a serious threat to international peace and security. 

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The Declaration urges the IMO committees to consider the implications of the situation for the implementation of IMO instruments and to take appropriate action.

The Council further condemned in the strongest terms Iran’s attacks against the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States and Jordan, calling the attacks a breach of international law.

Also Read: Is Iran Planning To Impose Toll On Ships Crossing Strait Of Hormuz? Tanker Operators Might Have To Pay $2 Million To Access ‘Safe’ Shipping Corridor

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Tags: IMO CouncilIran threatsstrait of hormuzuae

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UAE Backs IMO Council’s Decision Condemning Iranian Actions

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UAE Backs IMO Council’s Decision Condemning Iranian Actions
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