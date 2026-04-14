UAE Nafis Benefits 2040: UAE Announces Major Salary Boost & Unlimited Child Support for Emiratis

UAE Nafis Benefits 2040: The United Arab Emirates has extended its flagship Nafis programme until 2040 to accelerate Emirati participation in the private sector. The expansion of the programme is part of the UAE’s long-term vision to build a sustainable workforce while improving the standard of living for Emiratis. New reforms in addition to increased financial support for parents, will help families, support women in the workforce, and prepare future generations for emerging job markets. The UAE has extended the Nafis programme until 2040 to accelerate Emirati participation in the private sector.







UAE Nafis Benefits 2040: What Is the Programme and Why It Matters?

The Nafis programme is a government-led initiative to increase the number of Emiratis in private sector jobs. It offers financial incentives, training and career support to make private sector careers more attractive for Emiratis. The Nafis programme is an essential component of the UAE’s Emiratisation strategy, which seeks to reduce reliance on foreign workers and develop a highly skilled local workforce. Since its launch in 2021, the Nafis programme has enabled over 176,000 Emiratis to access private sector employment opportunities, making significant progress towards the UAE’s national employment targets.

What’s new in Nafis?

The new expansion brings major social and financial benefits, one of which is the removal of the cap on child allowance, before it was limited to a specific number of children. Now Emiratis can receive support for up to four children under the scheme. The programme still provides salary top-ups based on qualification and income level, to provide better parity between the public and private sector. The reforms are designed to better meet real household needs and improve overall quality of life.

UAE Nafis Benefits 2040: Key Salary Support Announced for Emiratis

Under Nafis, Emirati employees in the private sector receive salary support on top of their earnings as low as Dh7,000 a month depending on their education and earning. They also receive unemployment benefits, receiving up to Dh7,000 a month for those who lose employment, along with support for their spouse and children. Before, the child allowance varied from around Dh600 each with certain caps, but the new expansion removes the cap and widens the scope of family support, which has improved the viability of private sector jobs.

What does the expansion mean for women and Emirati families?

The revamped Nafis programme has a strong emphasis on family support and inclusion. Removing child allowance restrictions will benefit larger families the most as they would experience less financial strain and long-term stability. The reforms also include new support schemes for children of Emirati mothers in the private sector, as well as new schemes for spouses, which should help to increase women’s participation in the workforce and also help to secure household income.

What does this mean for the future of Emiratisation?

Extending Nafis to 2040 demonstrates that Emiratisation is a national long-term priority, not a short-term policy. The UAE is not just focusing on employment, but also preparing its citizens for the future of work in artificial intelligence, robotics and clean energy. With ongoing financial incentives and a greater focus on skills development, the programme is expected to continue to boost participation in the private sector. The authorities see Nafis as a pillar of the country’s economic diversification and a key part to ensuring that Emiratis lead the way in the country’s developing economy.

UAE Nafis Benefits 2040: How Much Salary Support Will You Get? Nafis programme reforms are a game-changer that will make private sector employment more attractive for Emiratis The UAE Government’s decision to extend the Nafis programme until 2040 provides large-scale financial support for Emiratis working in the private sector. Reforms to the scheme include monthly salary support of up to Dh7,000 for eligible citizens, based on their qualifications and income level. Support for children is also expanded, with the removal of caps on child allowance entitlements meaning families don’t have to worry about paying for each child. Nafis also covers unemployment benefits and pension contributions, ensuring a robust safety net. These reforms are expected to improve job security, quality of life and attract more Emiratis to the private sector.

UAE Nafis Benefits 2040: A New Era of Employment Support

The Significance of Nafis Expansion in the UAE Significant expansion of the Nafis programme in the UAE is a game-changer for the workforce and families, with the benefits going live until 2040, the child allowance no longer capped, and the salary support enhanced. As the UAE charts a future of innovation and diversification, Nafis will continue to play a vital role in supporting and enabling the talent of the Emirati workforce, and at the same time, support the country’s long-term economic growth.



UAE Nafis Benefits 2040: Salary Comparison Before vs Now



Benefit Type Before Extension (Earlier Nafis) After Extension (Till 2040 Update) Salary Support (Fresh Graduates) Up to AED 5,000/month (limited period) Up to AED 7,000/month (extended support duration) Mid-Level Salary Support Around AED 3,000 – 5,000/month Increased range with longer tenure support Child Allowance Limited/capped support Unlimited child allowance (no cap) Support Duration 2–3 years (limited scheme period) Extended till 2040 (long-term support) Private Sector Incentives Basic hiring incentives Enhanced incentives for companies hiring Emiratis Training & Upskilling Available but limited scale Expanded training + career development programs Women & Family Support Basic support Strong focus on family stability + working women