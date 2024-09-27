Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

UK Backs India’s Bid For Permanent UN Security Council Seat

Following French President Emmanuel Macron's endorsement of India's bid, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reiterated his country's support for India's long-standing demand for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

UK Backs India’s Bid For Permanent UN Security Council Seat

Following French President Emmanuel Macron’s endorsement of India’s bid, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reiterated his country’s support for India’s long-standing demand for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Speaking at the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Starmer specifically mentioned the need for permanent African representation on the council, alongside permanent seats for Brazil, India, Japan, and Germany, as well as additional seats for elected members.

Further, he also emphasized the need for the UNSC to become a more representative body, saying “If we want the system to deliver for the poorest and most vulnerable, their voices must be heard to make the system more representative and responsive.”

Additionally, he also called for not only fairer outcomes but also fairer representation, urging the Security Council to evolve and act rather than remain paralyzed by political divisions.

Earlier, at the UNGA, Emmanuel Macron stressed, that the UN must become more “efficient” and “representative.” Hence, supporting the expansion of the Security Council , which involves inclusion of  Germany, Japan, India, and Brazil, along with two African representatives chosen by the continent.

ALSO READ: Netanyahu Accuses Keir Starmer Of Sending “Mixed Messages” Over Britain’s Support For Israel

Meanwhile over the years, India has consistently called for reform of the UNSC, questioning how long the will of five members can continue to overshadow the collective voice of 188 member states. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, earlier voiced the sentiment, this year.

MUST READ: Saudi Ambassador To UK Warns: Middle East ‘Is Closest To Regional War Since 1970s’

Brief Information On UNSC

For unversed,  it is important to note, that UK and France, along with the United States, China, and Russia, are both permanent members of the UNSC. All of them hold veto power over resolutions.

Further, the UNSC also includes ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.

India last served as a non-permanent member from 2021 to 2022 and is seeking a permanent seat for the 2028-2029 term.

Filed under

France Keir Starmer NewsX uk UNSC

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox