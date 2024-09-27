UK Backs India’s Bid For Permanent UN Security Council Seat

Following French President Emmanuel Macron's endorsement of India's bid, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reiterated his country's support for India's long-standing demand for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Speaking at the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Starmer specifically mentioned the need for permanent African representation on the council, alongside permanent seats for Brazil, India, Japan, and Germany, as well as additional seats for elected members.

Further, he also emphasized the need for the UNSC to become a more representative body, saying “If we want the system to deliver for the poorest and most vulnerable, their voices must be heard to make the system more representative and responsive.”

Watch: While addressing the general debate at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says, “We want to see permanent African representation on the council, Brazil, India, Japan, and Germany as permanent members, and more seats for elected… pic.twitter.com/mOSdCsk8P4 — IANS (@ians_india) September 27, 2024

Additionally, he also called for not only fairer outcomes but also fairer representation, urging the Security Council to evolve and act rather than remain paralyzed by political divisions.

Earlier, at the UNGA, Emmanuel Macron stressed, that the UN must become more “efficient” and “representative.” Hence, supporting the expansion of the Security Council , which involves inclusion of Germany, Japan, India, and Brazil, along with two African representatives chosen by the continent.

Meanwhile over the years, India has consistently called for reform of the UNSC, questioning how long the will of five members can continue to overshadow the collective voice of 188 member states. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, earlier voiced the sentiment, this year.

Brief Information On UNSC

For unversed, it is important to note, that UK and France, along with the United States, China, and Russia, are both permanent members of the UNSC. All of them hold veto power over resolutions.

Further, the UNSC also includes ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.

India last served as a non-permanent member from 2021 to 2022 and is seeking a permanent seat for the 2028-2029 term.