Home > World > UK, Canada, Australia Formally Recognise Palestine: All You Need To Know

UK, Canada, Australia Formally Recognise Palestine: All You Need To Know

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer made the announcement in a post on his official X account, saying the decision aimed to preserve hopes for peace in the Middle East.

Keir Starmer
Keir Starmer

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 21, 2025 20:03:52 IST

The United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia on Sunday formally recognised Palestine as a sovereign state. The move marks a break from their long-standing alignment with the United States and places them alongside more than 140 nations that already support Palestinian statehood.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer made the announcement in a post on his official X account, saying the decision aimed to preserve hopes for peace in the Middle East. “In the face of the growing horror in the Middle East, we are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace and a two-state solution, that means a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable Palestinian state,” he wrote.

Starmer clarified that recognition was not a reward for Hamas, adding, “Hamas can have no future, no role in government, no role in security.” This step follows the UK’s earlier warning in July that it would recognise Palestine if Israel failed to agree to a ceasefire, allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, and commit to a peace process.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin called the recognition a “historic moment,” describing it as an irreversible step toward independence. Speaking in Ramallah, Shahin said, “It might not end the war tomorrow, but it’s a move forward, which we need to build on and amplify.”

Israel strongly condemned the announcements. The Israeli Foreign Ministry described the recognitions as a “reward for Hamas” and claimed it undermined peace efforts. Some Israeli ministers argued that Palestinian statehood can only come through direct negotiations. US President Donald Trump also criticised the decision, noting it was one of the rare disagreements he had with Starmer during his recent UK visit.

The coordinated announcements began with Canada, making it the first G7 nation to recognise Palestine. Prime Minister Mark Carney said he hoped the step would bring “a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel.” Soon after, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese echoed the sentiment, stressing that Hamas must not play any role in future governance.

