UK Organization Just Received USD 1.5 Million in Donation – Guess Who Made the Surprise Gift!

Prince Harry, on his first UK visit in five months, donated $1.5M to Children In Need during a trip to Nottingham. The funds, plus $406K from the charity, will support youth affected by violence. Visiting local groups, Harry reaffirmed his commitment to Nottingham and praised efforts to build trust and hope.

Published: September 9, 2025 21:07:53 IST

Prince Harry, who is currently visiting the UK, has donated USD 1.5 million to a major fundraiser that supports young people affected by violence, People reported. The donation was made during his trip to Nottingham on Tuesday, September 9.

This is Harry’s first visit to the UK in nearly five months. He contributed to Children In Need, which will also add USD 406,000 to help young people. The money will go towards programs that provide support to communities hit hard by violence, especially in Nottingham.

Why Prince Harry Donated a Whopping USD 1.5 Million?

Nottingham is a city that Harry has visited many times over the years. During this trip, he wanted to reconnect with some of his earlier work that focused on helping local youth. The announcement about his USD 1.5 million donation was made while he visited the Community Recording Studio. He also met with the local group Epic Partners and the area’s police and crime commissioner.

Reports say that the fund-raiser, which is supported by the BBC, will form safe space for youngsters through the money. To train them, skilled youth workers will be brought in and help to create positive relationships and discover their strengths and talents.

Harry noted that these efforts will further help in “building trust and offering hope and belonging”, and expressed praise for the group.

What Did Prince Harry Say to the Organization? 

Calling it a “significant investment,” Harry told the community, “I believe in what you’re doing.” He added that his contribution is meant to give young people more opportunities and hope.

During the visit, Harry also met people he had known since his time as a working member of the royal family. Though he now lives in California with his wife and children, Harry said he intends to keep close ties with Nottingham. “I will continue to stand with you. Nottingham has my respect, my commitment, and a permanent place in my heart,” he said.

This visit marks one of Harry’s most talked-about trips to the UK since he stepped down from royal duties in 2020, showing his ongoing commitment to youth-focused projects.

