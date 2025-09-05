LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > World > Prince Harry’s U.S. Residency Sparks Controversy – Here’s Why!

Prince Harry’s U.S. Residency Sparks Controversy – Here’s Why!

Prince Harry may hold a rare A-1 “golden ticket” diplomatic visa, allowing indefinite U.S. residency. His immigration records faced legal scrutiny over past drug use, but the case was closed. Since moving to California in 2020 and giving up British residency, he plans to live in the U.S. long-term.

Prince Harry relocated to California in 2020. (Image Credit - ANI)
Prince Harry relocated to California in 2020. (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 5, 2025 00:16:04 IST

Prince Harry’s residency in the United States continues to draw attention following reports that suggest he may hold a rare diplomatic visa, usually reserved for world leaders and foreign royals. According to the Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex could possess an A-1 Head of State visa, an elite designation often referred to as a “golden ticket” due to the freedom it grants its holder to travel in and out of the U.S. with minimal restrictions.

Immigration attorney Melissa Chavin told the outlet that the Department of State alone issues these visas, with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) playing only a limited role. Chavin explained that individuals like Prince Harry, given their royal status, may receive this classification multiple times throughout their lives. Each A-1 visa generally lasts five years and permits indefinite entry under a provision known as “duration of status.”

Prince Harry Likely to Hold Rare “Golden Ticket” Visa

For royals still in the line of succession, this effectively allows for lifelong access. Another immigration expert cited by the Daily Mail likened the visa to a “golden ticket” enabling the Duke to live in the U.S. indefinitely.

Prince Harry’s immigration documents have previously been the focus of legal scrutiny. In 2023, the Heritage Foundation, a think tank based in Washington, sued the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to get records of Prince Harry’s visa application. They questioned whether he had been honest about his past drug use, which he wrote about in his memoir Spare, including trying cocaine, cannabis, and psychedelic mushrooms when he was younger.

Legal Scrutiny Over Prince Harry and Life in the United States

Some critics said this could have made him ineligible for a U.S. visa, unless he was given special treatment. People close to Prince Harry said he had been completely open during the application process. The lawsuit was closed earlier this year without any action.

Prince Harry moved to California in 2020 with Meghan Markle after they stepped back from royal duties. Earlier this year, he officially gave up his British residency, showing that he plans to live in the U.S. long-term. He has said that life in America is stable and fulfilling, focused on family and personal growth.

Also Read: Prince Harry And Meghan Plot Major Move Against Royals With Princess Diana Documentary, Netflix Interested

Tags: Golden Ticketprince harry

RELATED News

Hong Kong Court issues arrest warrant for mainland Chinese man over alleged fake talent visa credentials
Fresh Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Jolts Afghanistan; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K
Donald Trump Slammed With Explosive Lawsuit Over D.C. ‘Military Occupation’ – Who Sued Him?
Pope Leo XIV Calls Out Gaza Offensive in Tense Meeting With Israel President Isaac Herzog – Shocking Information Revealed!
From Armani My Way Intense to Emporio Armani: Top 5 Eau de Parfums That Define Luxury and Elegance

LATEST NEWS

Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty attend screening of 'The Bengal Files'
Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel thanks PM Modi for major tax reductions on goods and services benefiting citizens
Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'
Himachal Pradesh floods: Beas River damages Kullu's Tibetan Colony security wall, threatens nearby areas
Woman Abducted, Gangraped at Gunpoint Near Bihar Railway Station; Two Held
Bigg Boss 19: ‘Insaan Ko Chance Dete Dete….’: Actress Neelam Giri Talks About Her Relationship Status
Horoscope Today, September 05, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focus On Adventurous Energy High
What Is Imli Called In English ? Discover Its Uses And Health Benefits
Kuki-Zo Council Agrees To Open NH-02; Tripartite SoO Agreement Signed In New Delhi
Top 20+ Hindu Baby Boy Names That Symbolize Joy and Happiness
Prince Harry’s U.S. Residency Sparks Controversy – Here’s Why!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Prince Harry’s U.S. Residency Sparks Controversy – Here’s Why!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Prince Harry’s U.S. Residency Sparks Controversy – Here’s Why!
Prince Harry’s U.S. Residency Sparks Controversy – Here’s Why!
Prince Harry’s U.S. Residency Sparks Controversy – Here’s Why!
Prince Harry’s U.S. Residency Sparks Controversy – Here’s Why!

QUICK LINKS