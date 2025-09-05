Prince Harry’s U.S. Residency Sparks Controversy – Here’s Why!

Prince Harry’s residency in the United States continues to draw attention following reports that suggest he may hold a rare diplomatic visa, usually reserved for world leaders and foreign royals. According to the Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex could possess an A-1 Head of State visa, an elite designation often referred to as a “golden ticket” due to the freedom it grants its holder to travel in and out of the U.S. with minimal restrictions.

Immigration attorney Melissa Chavin told the outlet that the Department of State alone issues these visas, with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) playing only a limited role. Chavin explained that individuals like Prince Harry, given their royal status, may receive this classification multiple times throughout their lives. Each A-1 visa generally lasts five years and permits indefinite entry under a provision known as “duration of status.”

Prince Harry Likely to Hold Rare “Golden Ticket” Visa

For royals still in the line of succession, this effectively allows for lifelong access. Another immigration expert cited by the Daily Mail likened the visa to a “golden ticket” enabling the Duke to live in the U.S. indefinitely.

Prince Harry’s immigration documents have previously been the focus of legal scrutiny. In 2023, the Heritage Foundation, a think tank based in Washington, sued the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to get records of Prince Harry’s visa application. They questioned whether he had been honest about his past drug use, which he wrote about in his memoir Spare, including trying cocaine, cannabis, and psychedelic mushrooms when he was younger.

Legal Scrutiny Over Prince Harry and Life in the United States

Some critics said this could have made him ineligible for a U.S. visa, unless he was given special treatment. People close to Prince Harry said he had been completely open during the application process. The lawsuit was closed earlier this year without any action.

Prince Harry moved to California in 2020 with Meghan Markle after they stepped back from royal duties. Earlier this year, he officially gave up his British residency, showing that he plans to live in the U.S. long-term. He has said that life in America is stable and fulfilling, focused on family and personal growth.

