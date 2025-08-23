Prince Harry And Meghan Plot Major Move Against Royals With Princess Diana Documentary, Netflix Interested

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in discussions about a documentary series about the life of Princess Diana, which can bring another serious blow to the British Royal Family. It is understood that such a step would find a willing successor in Netflix with whom the couple had already signed a lucrative contract. Such a documentary showing the world through Diana would be an exciting prospect, given the global interest in her life and the fact that she could be so vocal about what Catherine and Prince Harry are intent on sharing.

The prospective project comes after the publication of Harry through the memoir Spare and their Netflix show Harry and Meghan, two projects that contained unflattering revelations regarding his royal life and relations with his family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Untold Story

Such a documentary regarding Princess Diana seen through the eyes of Harry and Meghan would provide some exclusive information as possible personal memories and experience of Harry of his mother and Meghan herself is in the light of the royal system. This strategy could comment on the struggles that Diana had, the media she dealt with, and the attempt to transform the monarchy into something more contemporary, which can be paralleled to what the couple said they are struggling with and why they want to step back as royal servants.

It is also conceivable that the project would include never-before seen archive footage or interviews with people close to Diana so as to bring a new story to the already known story.

Prince Harry and Meghan Netflix Opportunity

In the case of Netflix, it is a huge possibility to cash in on the fame and popularity of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the unceasing fascination with the royal family. This kind of a project fits in with the Netflix strategy of creating high profiled, flagship content which sparks conversations and attracts a lot of audience hence the media heat.

Netflix has already had more than a successful process in their previous partnership with the Sussexes, and such a demand documentary on Diana would only help prove their status as a main royal-centric content generating force.

