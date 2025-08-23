LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Tom Hiddleston’s Awkward Moment, Loki Star Stunned By Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Name, ‘Man Didn’t Flinch’

Tom Hiddleston’s Awkward Moment, Loki Star Stunned By Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Name, ‘Man Didn’t Flinch’

At the mention of ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's name on Heart Radio, Tom Hiddleston's face revealed a panicky situation.Fans went wild dissecting his awkward moment as the clips were all over the Internet. What's the tea?

Tom Hiddleston’s Taylor Swift Panic Attack Goes Viral
Tom Hiddleston’s Taylor Swift Panic Attack Goes Viral

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last updated: August 23, 2025 08:31:03 IST

Tom Hiddleston our Loki made him recently hear another highlight when a radio host left him mazed when mentioning ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift. The Heart Radio interview made the whole world go crazy and brought into flame their ever-yanking desire to know more about the 2016 fast-paced romance. Thus unraveling this awkward moment and their background, so you don’t miss out on anything!

The UK’s Heart Radio Incident: Breakthrough of Scared Silence

Hiddleston joined his The life of Chuck co-star Karen Gillan in a live interview with Host Devin Griffin on Heart Radio on August 22, 2025, where both talked about how their evenings played out. Hiddleston shared, “I find myself on the sports highlights. It’s football or if there’s been a tennis championship I’ve missed. There’s all these sports journalists who write really beautifully about sport, and I love reading what they’ve written. It’s kind of nerdy.”

Then the host went on and said. “We did just find out, Taylor Swift, big fan of a sourdough recipe blog. Very, very specific, but I see how you could get into that,” Griffin said, leaving Hiddleston speechless. For that, he just froze at 44 and muttered something by saying “Hmm,” but maintaining the precious stare at nothing that followed, creating an awkward silence that went viral. 

Fans on X described it as his “soul leaving his body” and “Man didn’t flinch.” Gillan’s quick save, joking about Swift’s “Easter egg” tendencies, eased the tension.

Retracing Hiddleswift: Super-Speedy Romance

Hiddleston-Swift 2016 romance was an iconic incident in Hollywood. They met at the Met Gala, where their dance became a big headline and followed by a kiss in Rhode Island weeks after her breakup with Calvin Harris. The three-month affair included global date nights and Hiddleston’s famous “I  Love T.S.” tank top at Swift’s Fourth of July party, later explained as a playful gesture.

Sources claimed that Swift had ended the relationship as she felt uncomfortable with Hiddleston’s desires for publicity. It is also speculated by fans that such songs as “Getaway Car” and “Cruel Summer” have something to do with this teeny romance, thus holding its place forever in Swiftie history.

Ever since then, the now-poised Hiddleston has kept his private life personal, focusing more on roles such as Loki and The Life of Chuck. The viral moment reinforces the strength of his era with Swift, nothing but a passing note can hold that kind of power.

Also Read: Blake Lively All Set To Star In Action-Romantic Comedy The Survival List Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

Tags: SwiftiesTAYLOR SWIFTYTOM HIDDLESTON

RELATED News

Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down

LATEST NEWS

Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
Tom Hiddleston’s Awkward Moment, Loki Star Stunned By Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Name, ‘Man Didn’t Flinch’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tom Hiddleston’s Awkward Moment, Loki Star Stunned By Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Name, ‘Man Didn’t Flinch’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tom Hiddleston’s Awkward Moment, Loki Star Stunned By Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Name, ‘Man Didn’t Flinch’
Tom Hiddleston’s Awkward Moment, Loki Star Stunned By Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Name, ‘Man Didn’t Flinch’
Tom Hiddleston’s Awkward Moment, Loki Star Stunned By Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Name, ‘Man Didn’t Flinch’
Tom Hiddleston’s Awkward Moment, Loki Star Stunned By Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Name, ‘Man Didn’t Flinch’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?