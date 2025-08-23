LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Blake Lively All Set To Star In Action-Romantic Comedy The Survival List Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

Blake Lively All Set To Star In Action-Romantic Comedy The Survival List Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

Blake Lively will star in and produce The Survival List, an action-romantic comedy about a reality TV producer stranded on an island with a fake survivalist. Produced by Lionsgate, this marks Lively’s first theatrical project since her legal battle with Justin Baldoni over It Ends With Us.

Blake Lively to headline action rom-com 'The Survival List'
Blake Lively to headline action rom-com 'The Survival List'

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 23, 2025 02:00:53 IST

Actor Blake Lively is set to star in an upcoming action-romantic comedy titled ‘The Survival List’, marking her first theatrical project following a legal dispute with director Justin Baldoni over the film ‘It Ends With Us.”

According to Variety, the film centres around Annie, a highbrow reality TV producer, who is reluctantly assigned to work on a survival show hosted by the charismatic yet questionable Chopper Lane. The narrative takes a dramatic turn when the duo are shipwrecked and stranded on a deserted island.

Annie discovers that Chopper is a fraud and has no knowledge about survival. She is left in charge of figuring out the plan to keep them alive.

What unexpectedly unfolds is an unlikely chemistry between the duo when they are forced to work together.

Details surrounding the role of Chopper Lane are yet to be revealed.

Lionsgate has bought the spec script for ‘The Survival List’ from writer Tom Melia for Lively to star and produce as well. Marc Platt, the Oscar nominee known for the ‘Wicked’ films and the recent live-action ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ is also likely to produce while Scott O’Brien will oversee the project for the studio, stated a Deadline report.

The development comes at a time when Blake Lively has been in the news over her legal battles with director Justin Baldoni, making ‘The Survival List’ her first theatrical film since ‘It Ends With Us.’

Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliation, alleging that the makers launched a smear campaign against her after she complained about the conditions on the film’s set. Baldoni also filed a defamation suit against Lively, which was later dismissed.

The case has been scheduled to go to trial in March 2026. 

(With Inputs From ANI) 

Tags: blake livelyIt Ends With Usjustin baldoni

RELATED News

Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
‘Change Behind The Bushes’: Karisma Kapoor’s Candid Look At Vintage Bollywood
This Actress Lives in a Chawl Even After Marrying Husband With Net Worth of Rs 10000 Crore

LATEST NEWS

SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Zelenskyy Holds Discussion With Netherlands PM Over Security Arrangements from US-European Allies
Gaza City Faces Famine and Violence as Israeli Military Strikes and Gunfire Kill 33
John Cena’s Social Media Mystery, Interpreting Lionel Messi’s Post Prior To The Final Game
Blake Lively All Set To Star In Action-Romantic Comedy The Survival List Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Blake Lively All Set To Star In Action-Romantic Comedy The Survival List Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Blake Lively All Set To Star In Action-Romantic Comedy The Survival List Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit
Blake Lively All Set To Star In Action-Romantic Comedy The Survival List Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit
Blake Lively All Set To Star In Action-Romantic Comedy The Survival List Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit
Blake Lively All Set To Star In Action-Romantic Comedy The Survival List Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?