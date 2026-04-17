UK Travel Firm Regen Central Ltd Collapses After 20 Years: Holidays Bookings Cancelled, Refund Uncertainty for Travellers

A UK travel firm has been put into liquidation after nearly 20 years in business, leaving customers shocked and unsure about refunds and holidays yet to come. Package holiday company Regen Central Ltd has been put into liquidation, and all holidays are now cancelled. The firm which specialises in holidays across Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East has stopped trading, leaving many customers in shock and questioning their financial protection.

What is the liquidation of Regen Central Ltd?

Regen Central Ltd was put into liquidation following a court ruling last year with the process starting a few months later. The Hertfordshire-based firm, which began trading in 2009, offered holidays to Italy, Bali, Thailand and Dubai. Now, with the company put into liquidation, all bookings are now cancelled.

I’m one of the many customers affected, what should I do?

With Regen Central Ltd now in liquidation, all bookings have been cancelled. While the exact number of customers affected remains unknown, many are worried about upcoming holidays and their financial protection.

Questions about refunds and ATOL

The Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that the company’s ATOL protection had been taken off this year. ATOL is a government-backed scheme which usually protects package holidays that contain flights. The Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that there were no outstanding ATOL-protected bookings connected with the company. This means that many customers may not be entitled to a refund, especially if they booked accommodation only deals, non-flight packages or flight only tickets.

How to Find Out?

If You Are Affected Travellers who think that they may be entitled to a refund under ATOL should contact the Civil Aviation Authority directly through its claims process. Travellers who booked without ATOL protection should consider contacting their bank or their travel insurance provider. The scheme points to the need to know if you are covered before you book.

Industry Concerns Mount

The closure of Regen Central Ltd at a time when the travel industry is facing many challenges, from increased operational costs to changing market dynamics, is a worrying development for travellers. This is a reminder for travellers to be vigilant and check the financial protection schemes in place before booking holidays.