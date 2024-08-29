Israeli forces have continued their raids in the occupied West Bank for a second consecutive day, prompting the United Nations to call for de-escalation. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) initiated what it described as a “counter-terrorism operation” on Wednesday. By Thursday, the IDF reported the deaths of 12 people in Jenin and Tulkarm, and four in Far’a. The Palestinian health ministry has confirmed 16 fatalities since Wednesday morning.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged Israel to halt its operations immediately, expressing concerns that the actions are exacerbating an already volatile situation. He has called for Israeli forces to “exercise maximum restraint” and use lethal force only when absolutely necessary.

The IDF reported that five individuals were killed in Tulkarm during “exchanges of fire” with militants who were allegedly hiding inside a mosque. Seven deaths were reported in Jenin. Among those killed was Mohammed Jaber, also known as Abu Shujaa, identified by the IDF as the local leader of the Tulkarm Brigade linked to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group.

The Tulkarm Brigade claimed responsibility for an ambush on an Israeli infantry unit in response to the death of their commander, though the IDF has confirmed only that they targeted armed militants. The IDF also reported recovering explosives and weapons during the raids and apprehending 10 suspects in Tulkarm and Jenin.

In Far’a, four armed militants were reportedly killed inside a vehicle. The Palestinian Mission to the UN condemned the raids, accusing the IDF of targeting civilians, destroying infrastructure, and besieging major hospitals in the region.

In response, the IDF referred to previous statements asserting that their actions targeted militants linked to prior attacks. In Jenin, access to the refugee camp has been blocked, and Palestinian phone networks are down.

This operation, described by Israeli media as potentially extending over several days, is one of the largest in the West Bank since the second Palestinian intifada two decades ago. Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, stated that the operation aims to prevent what he termed “Iranian terror-by-proxy,” linked to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The violence in the West Bank has surged following Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7 and the ensuing conflict in Gaza. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has warned that the West Bank operation should not extend the war from Gaza and is considering sanctions against certain Israeli ministers accused of inciting hate and violating international law.