LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan Faces Embarrassment, UN Probes Shocking Incident That Happened During PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Speech

Pakistan Faces Embarrassment, UN Probes Shocking Incident That Happened During PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Speech

A political disruption took place at the UN General Assembly as a visitor shouted slogans during Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s speech. UN security swiftly intervened. Officials are now investigating how the incident occurred in the highly controlled gallery.

UN investigates political slogan shouted during Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s address, raising questions on gallery security. Photo: UN.
UN investigates political slogan shouted during Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s address, raising questions on gallery security. Photo: UN.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 1, 2025 01:04:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan Faces Embarrassment, UN Probes Shocking Incident That Happened During PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Speech

United Nations security officials are reviewing an unexpected political interruption that occurred during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address to the UN General Assembly. The incident has raised questions about how domestic political messages entered one of the world’s most formal diplomatic forums.

Visitor Shouts Slogan in UN Gallery During Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Address

The disruption happened when a visitor in the gallery, reportedly a supporter of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), shouted, “Long live Shehbaz Sharif” while the Prime Minister delivered his speech. The address was being broadcast live on UN Web TV and was viewed across multiple countries in real time.

According to a report by The News International, a Pakistani mission official immediately instructed the gallery to cease the chanting. UN security personnel quickly intervened to restore order.

Also Read: Why Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Is On Indefinite Strike As Islamabad Imposes Full Communication Blackout

UN Visitor’s Gallery Security

Access to the UN visitors’ gallery is strictly controlled and generally requires passes issued through a member state’s diplomatic mission. UN officials have launched an investigation to determine how the individual obtained access and why slogans rooted in Pakistan’s domestic politics were voiced in the assembly hall.

The incident deviated sharply from established UN traditions, where applause is customary, and silent walkouts are the accepted form of protest. For context, just minutes earlier, several countries staged a quiet walkout during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address and returned without slogans or disruption to hear Sharif speak.

Past Precedent: When Pakistan President Zia-ul-Haq Faced Slogans

This is not the first instance of political slogans being raised in the UN gallery. During the tenure of Pakistan’s former President General Zia-ul-Haq, opposition figures similarly used the visitors’ gallery to voice slogans against military rule and in favor of democracy.

In his speech, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the world is experiencing “testing times” marked by conflict, terrorism, and climate change. He urged urgent action for peace across South Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.

“Our world is more complex today than ever before,” Sharif said, citing intensifying conflicts, violations of international law, and a climate crisis that “threatens our very survival.”

Also Read: Shocking Viral Video Shows Deadly Car Bomb Explosion Rock Pakistan’s Quetta, 13 Killed

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 1:04 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: pakistan newsShehbaz Sharifun-general-assemblyUNGA

RELATED News

Bomb Explosion In Munich Suspends Oktoberfest Festival
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
Food For Sex, Women Pressured To Do Sexual Acts, Became Pregnant: Gaza Women Break Their Silence On Shocking Abuse
BRIEF-mPay App User Accounts At 1.87 Million As Of September 30
New Umrah Visa Rule 2025: Saudi Arabia Now Requires These Things For Mecca And Medina; Here’s What Indian Pilgrims Should Know

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Pakistan Faces Embarrassment, UN Probes Shocking Incident That Happened During PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Speech

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan Faces Embarrassment, UN Probes Shocking Incident That Happened During PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Speech

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan Faces Embarrassment, UN Probes Shocking Incident That Happened During PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Speech
Pakistan Faces Embarrassment, UN Probes Shocking Incident That Happened During PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Speech
Pakistan Faces Embarrassment, UN Probes Shocking Incident That Happened During PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Speech
Pakistan Faces Embarrassment, UN Probes Shocking Incident That Happened During PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Speech

QUICK LINKS