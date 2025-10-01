Pakistan Faces Embarrassment, UN Probes Shocking Incident That Happened During PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Speech

United Nations security officials are reviewing an unexpected political interruption that occurred during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address to the UN General Assembly. The incident has raised questions about how domestic political messages entered one of the world’s most formal diplomatic forums.

Visitor Shouts Slogan in UN Gallery During Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Address

The disruption happened when a visitor in the gallery, reportedly a supporter of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), shouted, “Long live Shehbaz Sharif” while the Prime Minister delivered his speech. The address was being broadcast live on UN Web TV and was viewed across multiple countries in real time.

According to a report by The News International, a Pakistani mission official immediately instructed the gallery to cease the chanting. UN security personnel quickly intervened to restore order.

Also Read: Why Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Is On Indefinite Strike As Islamabad Imposes Full Communication Blackout

UN Visitor’s Gallery Security

Access to the UN visitors’ gallery is strictly controlled and generally requires passes issued through a member state’s diplomatic mission. UN officials have launched an investigation to determine how the individual obtained access and why slogans rooted in Pakistan’s domestic politics were voiced in the assembly hall.

The incident deviated sharply from established UN traditions, where applause is customary, and silent walkouts are the accepted form of protest. For context, just minutes earlier, several countries staged a quiet walkout during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address and returned without slogans or disruption to hear Sharif speak.

Past Precedent: When Pakistan President Zia-ul-Haq Faced Slogans

This is not the first instance of political slogans being raised in the UN gallery. During the tenure of Pakistan’s former President General Zia-ul-Haq, opposition figures similarly used the visitors’ gallery to voice slogans against military rule and in favor of democracy.

In his speech, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the world is experiencing “testing times” marked by conflict, terrorism, and climate change. He urged urgent action for peace across South Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.

“Our world is more complex today than ever before,” Sharif said, citing intensifying conflicts, violations of international law, and a climate crisis that “threatens our very survival.”

Also Read: Shocking Viral Video Shows Deadly Car Bomb Explosion Rock Pakistan’s Quetta, 13 Killed