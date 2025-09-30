Shocking Viral Video Shows Deadly Car Bomb Explosion Rock Pakistan’s Quetta, 13 Killed

A horrific car bomb ripped through the Frontier Constabulary (FC) Headquarters building along Zarghun Road in Quetta, Balochistan, on Tuesday afternoon, killing 13 people and injuring 32, officials reported. CCTV camera footage that has gone viral shows the moment when the huge explosion shook the neighbourhood and cracked windows of buildings nearby.

As stated by Muhammad Baloch, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Special Operations Quetta, the blast happened when an explosive vehicle took a turn from Model Town onto Hali Road close to the FC compound. Six militants allegedly got out of the car, opened fire with security personnel, and blew up the vehicle. Six attackers were killed in the operation.

Watch the viral video here:

⚡️🇵🇰 Suicide Bomb Blast in Balochistan’s Capital Reportedly Targets Paramilitary Security Force – CCTV 📹 The powerful blast was followed by gunfire in Quetta, near the HQ of the Frontier Corps. The explosion, which appeared to target a vehicle, shattered windows and damaged… pic.twitter.com/GUueo7NXBb — RT_India (@RT_India_news) September 30, 2025







The explosion was very powerful, and the subsequent firing created panic among the people,” said Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar. He confirmed five people died instantly, and five others died in hospitals due to injuries. Thirty-two injured people were taken to Civil Hospital and Trauma Centre.

The scene was described as chaotic and frightening by the local residents. Mohammad Usman, a resident near the paramilitary headquarters, said, “My house windowpanes were shattered, and part of the building was destroyed. But, fortunately, we are all safe.”

The authorities have initiated an investigation into the attack, and hospitals throughout Quetta have been placed on emergency alert. Although none of the organizations have taken responsibility, separatist groups in insurgency-haunted Balochistan are suspected to have been involved.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari denounced the bombing and commended the rapid response of security forces. Rescue workers keep searching the area, while authorities warn that the toll may climb.

