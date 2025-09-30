LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Shocking Viral Video Shows Deadly Car Bomb Explosion Rock Pakistan’s Quetta, 13 Killed

Shocking Viral Video Shows Deadly Car Bomb Explosion Rock Pakistan’s Quetta, 13 Killed

Powerful car bomb exploded near Quetta’s Frontier Constabulary HQ, killing 13 and injuring 32. Six attackers were also killed after gunfire. The blast shattered windows, caused panic, and prompted a state of emergency in local hospitals.

Viral footage shows the moment a powerful car bomb hit Quetta (Screen Grab: X/@RT_India_news)
Viral footage shows the moment a powerful car bomb hit Quetta (Screen Grab: X/@RT_India_news)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 30, 2025 16:10:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shocking Viral Video Shows Deadly Car Bomb Explosion Rock Pakistan’s Quetta, 13 Killed

A horrific car bomb ripped through the Frontier Constabulary (FC) Headquarters building along Zarghun Road in Quetta, Balochistan, on Tuesday afternoon, killing 13 people and injuring 32, officials reported. CCTV camera footage that has gone viral shows the moment when the huge explosion shook the neighbourhood and cracked windows of buildings nearby.

As stated by Muhammad Baloch, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Special Operations Quetta, the blast happened when an explosive vehicle took a turn from Model Town onto Hali Road close to the FC compound. Six militants allegedly got out of the car, opened fire with security personnel, and blew up the vehicle. Six attackers were killed in the operation.

Watch the viral video here:



The explosion was very powerful, and the subsequent firing created panic among the people,” said Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar. He confirmed five people died instantly, and five others died in hospitals due to injuries. Thirty-two injured people were taken to Civil Hospital and Trauma Centre.

The scene was described as chaotic and frightening by the local residents. Mohammad Usman, a resident near the paramilitary headquarters, said, “My house windowpanes were shattered, and part of the building was destroyed. But, fortunately, we are all safe.”

The authorities have initiated an investigation into the attack, and hospitals throughout Quetta have been placed on emergency alert. Although none of the organizations have taken responsibility, separatist groups in insurgency-haunted Balochistan are suspected to have been involved.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari denounced the bombing and commended the rapid response of security forces. Rescue workers keep searching the area, while authorities warn that the toll may climb.

ALSO READ: Indonesia School Collapse: One Dead, Dozens Injured, 65 Students Missing

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 4:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Car Bomb ExplosionQuetta bombingviral video

RELATED News

Bomb Explosion In Munich Suspends Oktoberfest Festival
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
Food For Sex, Women Pressured To Do Sexual Acts, Became Pregnant: Gaza Women Break Their Silence On Shocking Abuse
BRIEF-mPay App User Accounts At 1.87 Million As Of September 30
New Umrah Visa Rule 2025: Saudi Arabia Now Requires These Things For Mecca And Medina; Here’s What Indian Pilgrims Should Know

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Shocking Viral Video Shows Deadly Car Bomb Explosion Rock Pakistan’s Quetta, 13 Killed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shocking Viral Video Shows Deadly Car Bomb Explosion Rock Pakistan’s Quetta, 13 Killed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shocking Viral Video Shows Deadly Car Bomb Explosion Rock Pakistan’s Quetta, 13 Killed
Shocking Viral Video Shows Deadly Car Bomb Explosion Rock Pakistan’s Quetta, 13 Killed
Shocking Viral Video Shows Deadly Car Bomb Explosion Rock Pakistan’s Quetta, 13 Killed
Shocking Viral Video Shows Deadly Car Bomb Explosion Rock Pakistan’s Quetta, 13 Killed

QUICK LINKS