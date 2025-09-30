LIVE TV
Home > World > Indonesia School Collapse: One Dead, Dozens Injured, 65 Students Missing

At least one student died, 99 others were injured and 65 remained trapped after a school building collapsed at Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School in Sidoarjo, East Java. Rescue teams worked overnight, pulling survivors from the rubble as families gathered anxiously, while officials investigated the unauthorised expansion of the hall.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 30, 2025 09:34:28 IST

A tragic incident took place in Sidoarjo, East Java, when a school building at Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School collapsed during afternoon prayers. At least one student died, dozens suffered injuries, and around 65 students remained trapped under the rubble. Rescue teams rushed immediately to the scene, providing oxygen and water to those stuck under the debris. Workers, police, and soldiers pulled out eight survivors more than eight hours after the collapse. Rescue teams also found additional bodies inside the damaged structure, raising fears that the death toll would increase further. Families anxiously gathered near the site.

Families Wait for News of Missing Students

Relatives of the trapped students assembled near the collapsed structure and nearby hospitals, hoping for updates. Many parents wept as rescuers pulled out injured children from the rubble of the prayer hall. A command post notice board displayed 65 missing names, mostly boys between 12 and 17 years, studying in grades seven to eleven. The collapse left families waiting in uncertainty while rescuers struggled with heavy debris. Officials reported that unstable concrete slabs and broken walls slowed down the operation. Rescuers worked carefully, avoiding heavy machinery due to the risk of further collapse, while continuing manual digging efforts.

Students Injured During Afternoon Prayers

Authorities confirmed that the collapse happened while male students were offering afternoon prayers inside the old prayer hall. The building, originally two stories, was undergoing an unauthorised expansion with two additional floors. The sudden structural failure caused walls and slabs to crash on students. Female students, who prayed in another section, managed to escape unharmed. Officials reported that one 13-year-old boy lost his life, while 99 others suffered injuries. Many students had head wounds and broken bones. Survivors recalled how teachers and residents rushed to rescue those buried beneath the debris before official teams arrived.

Rescue Teams Face Challenges in Search Mission

Search and rescue officer Nanang Sigit confirmed that several hundred rescuers were involved in the operation. Teams used breathing equipment, medical evacuation kits, and tools for cutting through rubble. However, large slabs of debris and weak structures posed a serious threat to those digging. Heavy equipment was kept ready but avoided due to the danger of more collapse. The rescue teams continued to search for missing students through the night. Medical teams also treated injured survivors at local hospitals. Authorities launched an investigation into the construction, which had been expanded without proper approval or safety permits.

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 9:34 AM IST
