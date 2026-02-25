LIVE TV
Home > World > Un-Redacted Epstein Files Leaked On Dark Web Hours Before Donald Trump's State Of The Union Speech? Viral Claims Spark Buzz, Here's The Truth

Un-Redacted Epstein Files Leaked On Dark Web Hours Before Donald Trump’s State Of The Union Speech? Viral Claims Spark Buzz, Here’s The Truth

Rumours claiming unredacted files linked to Jeffrey Epstein surfaced on the dark web just before Donald Trump’s State of the Union address have gone viral online. However, no credible evidence, links, or verified documents have emerged.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 25, 2026 08:08:16 IST

Rumours have been circulating widely on social media claiming that unredacted files linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were leaked on the dark web just hours before the State of the Union address by US President Donald Trump. However, no credible evidence has surfaced to support the claims.

Unredacted Epstein Files On Dark Web: What Social Media Is Claiming

Posts from accounts, including one identified as ITDUDE Fella, alleged that the files had appeared online shortly before Trump’s Tuesday night speech. The timing prompted speculation about high-profile names and possible prosecutions.

Despite the viral claims, there were no links, screenshots, or verified document dumps provided. Searches across online forums and news platforms also failed to produce any confirmation of such a leak.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) recently released millions of documents under the 2025 Epstein Files Transparency Act. These releases included millions of pages of records that reportedly mention Trump more than 1,000 times, alongside figures such as former US President Bill Clinton and Britain’s Prince Andrew. However, experts have repeatedly noted that being mentioned in documents does not imply wrongdoing.

Skeptics pointed out that similar rumours tend to resurface periodically, while others warned against downloading alleged files from unverified sources due to potential security risks.

Community Notes Push Back Against Claims Of Unredacted Epstein Files On Dark Web

Several posts on X carrying the allegations were accompanied by community notes disputing the claims. One note stated:

“No dark web leak of full unredacted Epstein files has occurred. Official DOJ releases under the Epstein Files Transparency Act began December 2025 and continue, but remain heavily redacted to protect victims and investigations.”

Users also challenged those spreading the rumours. One commenter wrote, “This is total nonsense. If it was true, you’d have posted the link or some screenshots at the very least.”

Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address

Donald Trump delivered the first State of the Union address of his second presidential term before Congress. Opening his speech, he repeated a message he has frequently used during his nationwide appearances, declaring:

“Our nation is back: bigger, better, richer and stronger than ever before.”

Referencing a phrase commonly used during his campaign, Trump said that the “golden age” of America had begun. He also highlighted the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States later this year, describing his presidency as a “turnaround for the ages.”

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 8:08 AM IST
QUICK LINKS