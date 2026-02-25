White House officials expect President Donald Trump to spell out his administration strategy towards Iran in his State of the Union speech to the Congress on Tuesday evening. Two sources in the administration, who discussed the matter under the condition of anonymity, affirmed that Trump would cover his attitude towards Tehran during the speech, but said nothing substantial about what policy might be announced.

State Of The Union 2026: Will Trump Declare War On Iran Tonight? US President Poised To Drop Major Bombshell

Donald Trump will lay out his plans for Iran during his State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday evening, White House officials have told Reuters. The speech is made against the background of growing tensions between the US and Iran, with the US naval units becoming more active in the Middle East. Diplomatic talks are still underway with Washington reiterating that diplomacy is its key strategy of action. Nonetheless, authorities have pointed out that the negotiations should also be used but the military force cannot be completely neglected in case the situation necessitates a more aggressive action. Global leaders and analysts have become very alert to the region where they are keenly watching whether the region is escalating or de escalating.

The statements made by Trump are likely to give a clear indication of the intent of the administration towards Tehran, both on displaying the military capability and on seeking diplomatic approaches. Observers hint that the speech could provide a future guideline to the US-Iran relationship in the next few months and this may affect the domestic political discussions and international relations. With the State of the Union underway, both policymakers and the rest of the global community will be keenly observing any sign of a change in the US policy towards Iran.

