LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG
LIVE TV
Home > World > State Of The Union 2026: Abigail Spanberger To Speak For Democrats Following Trump’s Address — What To Expect

State Of The Union 2026: Abigail Spanberger To Speak For Democrats Following Trump’s Address — What To Expect

The speech of Trump will take between 60 and 90 minutes, whereas the speech of Abigail Spanberger will probably take not more than 10 minutes.

(Image Credit: Abigail Spanberger via X)
(Image Credit: Abigail Spanberger via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 25, 2026 03:32:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

State Of The Union 2026: Abigail Spanberger To Speak For Democrats Following Trump’s Address — What To Expect

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger will provide the Democratic response to the State of the Union address made by President Trump on Tuesday night, and will focus her speech on the same theme that won her last November making life more affordable to everyday Americans.

State Of The Union 2026: Abigail Spanberger To Speak For Democrats Following Trump’s Address — What To Expect

Democratic congress leaders chose Spanberger to make the rebuttal after he had defeated the republican control of the governor office by a majority of two digits. The leaders of the party are finding in her campaign that their focus on pragmatic matters such as a reduction in costs, as opposed to a nationwide ideological transformation, can be heard by voters during the midterms. Her reaction will point to the fact that living costs are very high, that President Trump has caused havoc at home and abroad, and that common citizens are rising against his policies.

State Of The Union 2026: Abigail Spanberger’s Speech

Spanberger will give her speech, which is Colonial Williamsburg, a living history museum whose restored 18th century buildings remind us of the contribution made by Virginia in the founding of America. In 1776, Virginia delegates there suggested the separation with England and they passed the Virginia Declaration of Rights, which had an impact in formulating the Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights. In selecting this site, Spanberger identifies the historic struggle against self government and stability with the struggle to have cheaper and safer lives today. In the statement she made she said, Virginians and Americans all around the country are dealing with increasing prices, anarchy in their neighborhoods and a palpable terror of not knowing what will happen tomorrow. I am eager to present them with what these Americans desire and deserve leaders who are striving to bring it to them.

You Might Be Interested In

State Of The Union 2026

The Democratic counterargument is told right after the speech of the president and it is much briefer. The speech of Trump will take between 60 and 90 minutes, whereas the speech of Spanberger will probably take not more than 10 minutes. This is the fifth Democratic answer that has been given by a female senator or governor this year. Spanberger as a former CIA case officer and a moderate Democrat has been interested in pragmatic governance, where she has signed bills under her affordable Virginia agenda and supported bills that could turn several Republican controlled seats in the congress. The concession provides Democrats with the national platform to compare their strategy with the policies of Trump at a highly polarized political time.

Also Read: State of the Union: When And Where To Watch Donald Trump’s First Second-Term Speech LIVE? Here’s What To Expect As Democrats Signal Boycott

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 3:32 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abigail SpanbergerAbigail Spanberger speech sotuState of the Union 2026State of the Union 2026 liveTrump SOTU 2026World news

RELATED News

US Military Threatens Anthropic With Severe Consequences, Issues Fresh ‘Removal’ Deadline | Know Why Claude AI’s Creator Is In Trouble

‘Shehbaz Sharif Would Have Died…’: Donald Trump Drops Explosive Claim On Pakistan PM, US President Says He Stopped India-Pakistan Nuclear War During Operation Sindoor

‘No Income Tax Anymore? Donald Trump Drops Big Claim On Tariffs Despite Supreme Court Setback- Here’s What POTUS Said During State Of Union Address

Who Is Al Green? US Congressman Thrown Out Of Donald Trump’s State Of Union Speech After Dramatic Protest, ‘Black People Aren’t Apes’

Un-Redacted Epstein Files Leaked On Dark Web Hours Before Donald Trump’s State Of The Union Speech? Viral Claims Spark Buzz, Here’s The Truth

LATEST NEWS

UCL 2026: Alexander Sorloth Hat-trick Powers Atletico To Last 16; Inter Milan Stunned By Bodo/Glimt In San Siro Shocker

JSW MG Motor To Launch Chery iCar V23 In India: 501km Range, Dual Battery Options, And Calm Interior—Here Is Everything We Know

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Above 25,500 as IT Stocks Lead Early Recovery; Global Cues Lift Sentiment, Caution Persists

‘ChiChi Call’ Viral MMS: Here’s What You Need To Know Before Clicking The Link

Who Is Tejasswi Prakash? Karan Kundrra Flaunts Chest Tattoo Of His GF’s Face – WATCH Viral Moment

Stocks To Watch Today: Hexaware, Reliance, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Waaree Energies, Hindalco, Rail Vikas Nigam, Schaeffler India, IRFC in Spotlight on February 25

Pride And Prejudice Teaser OUT: Emma Corrin And Jack Lowden Lead As Lizzy & Darcy — Here’s When And Where To Watch Jane Austen’s OTT Release In India

Virosh Wedding Turns Cinematic? Rashmika–Vijay Dance Sparks Geetha Govindam Nostalgia, Leaving Fans In Awe!

What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Markets Attempt Recovery After Sharp Fall; Gift Nifty Signals Hope as Investors Turn Cautiously Optimistic

Un-Redacted Epstein Files Leaked On Dark Web Hours Before Donald Trump’s State Of The Union Speech? Viral Claims Spark Buzz, Here’s The Truth

State Of The Union 2026: Abigail Spanberger To Speak For Democrats Following Trump’s Address — What To Expect

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

State Of The Union 2026: Abigail Spanberger To Speak For Democrats Following Trump’s Address — What To Expect

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

State Of The Union 2026: Abigail Spanberger To Speak For Democrats Following Trump’s Address — What To Expect
State Of The Union 2026: Abigail Spanberger To Speak For Democrats Following Trump’s Address — What To Expect
State Of The Union 2026: Abigail Spanberger To Speak For Democrats Following Trump’s Address — What To Expect
State Of The Union 2026: Abigail Spanberger To Speak For Democrats Following Trump’s Address — What To Expect

QUICK LINKS