Sunday, January 26, 2025
United Airlines Flight from Nigeria to U.S. Makes Emergency Landing After Technical Issue

A United Airlines flight from Lagos, Nigeria, to Washington, D.C., was forced to make an emergency landing back in Lagos early Friday due to a technical issue.

United Airlines Flight from Nigeria to U.S. Makes Emergency Landing After Technical Issue

A United Airlines flight from Lagos, Nigeria, to Washington, D.C., was forced to make an emergency landing back in Lagos.


A United Airlines flight from Lagos, Nigeria, to Washington, D.C., was forced to make an emergency landing back in Lagos early Friday due to a technical issue. The incident caused “unexpected aircraft movement,” according to a statement from the airline. The flight, designated as UA613, was being operated on a Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

Emergency Landing By United Airlines Flight and Injuries 

The plane, carrying 245 passengers, eight flight attendants, and three pilots, turned back shortly after takeoff. Despite the technical difficulties, it landed safely at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

In the aftermath, four passengers and two flight attendants were taken to the hospital with injuries. United Airlines later confirmed that all six individuals had been discharged.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) reported that an additional 27 passengers and five crew members sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Chaotic Scenes Onboard United Airlines Flight 

Videos shared on social media captured the chaos inside the aircraft during the emergency. Footage showed food and other items scattered across the cabin, with passengers audibly panicking in the background.

The experience left many shaken, though the airline assured that the situation was managed with the utmost care and professionalism by the crew.

United Airlines Flight Data Reveals Sudden Drops in Speed

Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 revealed that the Boeing 787-8 aircraft experienced sudden drops in speed during the journey. At one point, the plane slowed from over 500 knots to just 40 knots.

The precise cause of these abrupt changes remains unclear, but they likely contributed to the decision to divert the flight back to Lagos.

United Airlines has confirmed that it is collaborating with U.S. and Nigerian aviation authorities to investigate the technical issue that prompted the emergency landing. The airline expressed gratitude to the crew for their quick response in ensuring the safety of everyone onboard.

FAAN also stated that the aircraft did not suffer “any major damage” during the incident.

Details About the United Airlines Aircraft

The plane involved in the incident is a Boeing 787-8, registered as N27903. It was manufactured in 2012 and has been part of United Airlines’ fleet for over a decade.

This event comes in the wake of broader safety concerns about the Boeing 787 model. In 2024, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered inspections for hundreds of 787s following an incident where a Latam Airlines jet suddenly dropped in midair.

Boeing, the manufacturer of the 787-8 aircraft, has not yet commented on the situation. A request for comment was sent to the company but was made outside of regular working hours.

Passengers Grateful Despite Scare

While the unexpected event caused significant concern, passengers have expressed relief that the flight landed safely and no lives were lost. Many acknowledged the professionalism of the flight crew in handling the emergency.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of robust safety measures in aviation and the need for thorough investigations to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

